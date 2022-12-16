JEE Main 2023 Registration Link, Exam Dates, Admit Card, And Other Important Dates

The engineering entrance examination, Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Main) 2023 will be held from January 24 to 31 except on Republic Day January 26, 2021. The second session of JEE-Main 2023 will be held in April 2023.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

The exam timings for Paper-1 and Paper 2A are given below

Shift 1 - 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Shift 2 - 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Paper 2B - 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm