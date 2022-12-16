JEE Main 2023 Registration Link, Exam Dates, Admit Card, And Other Important Dates
The Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Main) 2023 which will be held from 24-31 January. Check important dates and schedule
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) schedule for students across the country who seeking admission in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates can register online on the official website of NTA JEE that is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registeration began on December 15, 2022 and will close on January 12, 2023. To register for Main 2023, eligible candidates can click here
JEE Main 2023 Calendar
For the Academic year 2023-24, following is the Calendar for some major examinations to be conducted by the NTA
JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates
The engineering entrance examination, Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Main) 2023 will be held from January 24 to 31 except on Republic Day January 26, 2021. The second session of JEE-Main 2023 will be held in April 2023.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognised by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.
The exam timings for Paper-1 and Paper 2A are given below
Shift 1 - 9:00 am to 12:00 pm
Shift 2 - 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Paper 2B - 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card
Candidates can expect the JEE City Intimation Slip in the second week of January. The Main Session-I Admit Card will be released in the third week of January, 2023, as per a notification by NTA.