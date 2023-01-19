JEE Main 2023: Admit Card For Session 1 Exams Out, Check Steps To Download Online
The JEE Main 2023 admit card for session 1 exam is now available. Read on to know the steps to download the admit card online.
For the JEE Main 2023 session 1 test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card. Applicants appearing for the JEE Main 2023 can download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in. On January 14, 2023, the window for making changes to the admission card closed. BE, Btech (Paper 1), BArch, and BPlanning (Paper 2) students can take the JEE Mains exams.
Let us take a closer look at how to download the admit card for JEE Main 2023 online.
Steps To Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card For Session 1
Step 1: First, go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click the link, which reads, JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2023 to get the JEE Main session 1 admissions information
Step 3: Log in using your application number and birthdate
Step 4: Download the exam city slip
Step 5: After downloading your JEE Main admit card, double-check that your photo and signature are accurate
Step 6: Print the admission card in colour on paper that is A4 in size
Step 7: Check to see that all the information is visible and clear
One must note that candidates' positions will be determined by the marks they received in either of the two sessions. Candidates may select to attend either one or both sessions.
According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, eligibility for admission to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning programmes at NITs, IITs, and CFT through the central seat allocation board will be based on all-India rank with the additional requirement of at least 75% in aggregate in the class 12 examination taken by the relevant education boards.