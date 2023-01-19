JEE Main 2023: Admit Card For Session 1 Exams Out, Check Steps To Download Online

For the JEE Main 2023 session 1 test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card. Applicants appearing for the JEE Main 2023 can download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in. On January 14, 2023, the window for making changes to the admission card closed. BE, Btech (Paper 1), BArch, and BPlanning (Paper 2) students can take the JEE Mains exams.

Let us take a closer look at how to download the admit card for JEE Main 2023 online.