JEE Advanced 2023: Check Exam date, Registration Date, Fees, How To Check On Official Website
JEE Advanced 2023 has released official notification for IIT, Guwahati. Candidates can check on official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in
The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2023 has released official notification for The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. Eligible and interested candidates can check it from the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. As per the official release, the JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023.
JEE Advanced 2023: Registeration Date and Time
The online registrations will start from April 30 from 10 am and it will close on May 4 at 5 pm. The last date for fee payments for the registered candidates is May 5 by 5 pm.
JEE Advanced 2023: Fees
The registration fee for Indian nationals is Rs 1,450 for female candidates, SC, ST, and PwD Candidates and Rs 2900 for all other candidates. For candidates residing in SAARC countries, the fees $90 and for Non SAARC countries it will be $180.
JEE Advanced 2023: Exam Papers
The JEE Advanced 2023 exams consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) which will be for three hours duration each. Candidates have to compulsorily appearing in both the papers. The Paper 1 will be held from 9 am-12 pm and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm-5:30 pm.
JEE Advanced 2023: Steps to check in official website
Here are the steps to check the latest announcement regarding JEE Advanced 2023 details.
Step 1: Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, check out the latest announcement section
Step 3: Then click on the link just below that says, "The JEE (Advanced) 2023 Information Brochure, information for foreign national candidates, and registration fees are now available on the website."
Step 4: Information Brochure, information for foreign national candidates, and registration fees are clickable links. Check out those links for more information