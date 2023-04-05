IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra: Package Details, Price And More About Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train
IRCTC will begin to operate the Guru Kirpa Yatra train as part of its endeavour to improve the facilities for Sikh pilgrims.
The Indian Railways is promoting the country's rich cultural and religious diversity on a number of well-known theme-based routes through its number of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains. One such initiative is the launch of Guru Kirpa Yatra train which will run starting April 5, 2023. This initiative comes right before Baisakhi which will be celebrated on April 14. Additionally, this package will also assist Sikh believers in visiting the five sacred Takht linked with the faith as well as other significant Gurudwaras across the country.
IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra: Package Details
The Guru Kirpa Yatra is an 11-day, 10-night journey that will begin from Lucknow on April 5, 2023, and end at the same station on April 15. This all-inclusive trip package will essentially cover a pleasant train journey in luxurious, ergonomically designed coaches, full meals both on and off the train, lodging in high-quality hotels, and comprehensive road transfers in addition to sightseeing.
IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra: Destinations
The destinations that will be covered by the Guru Kirpa Yatra train include:
Anandpur Sahib: Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara and Virasat-e-khalsa.
Kiratpur Sahib: Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib
Sirhind: Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib
Amritsar: Sri Akal Takht and Golden Temple
Nanded: Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib
Bhatinda: Sri Damdama Sahib
Bidar: Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib
Patna: Gurudwara Sri Harmandirji Sahib
Additionally, devotees can board and disembark the train at four stations, namely, Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Bareilly.
IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra: Price And Other Details
Tickets in the economy class start at Rs 19,999 for adults and Rs 18,882 for children. When travelling in second-AC coaches, double and triple occupancy rates start at Rs 39,999. The price for the third AC is Rs 36,196 for a single occupancy and Rs 29,999 for a double or triple booking.
Passengers can easily book their tickets from IRCTC’s official website https://www.irctctourism.com. With its three classes of coaches, Second AC, Third AC, and Sleeper Class, the Guru Kirpa train has the capacity to accommodate a maximum of 678 passengers.
