IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra: Package Details, Price And More About Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

The destinations that will be covered by the Guru Kirpa Yatra train include:

Anandpur Sahib: Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara and Virasat-e-khalsa.

Kiratpur Sahib: Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib

Sirhind: Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

Amritsar: Sri Akal Takht and Golden Temple

Nanded: Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib

Bhatinda: Sri Damdama Sahib

Bidar: Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib

Patna: Gurudwara Sri Harmandirji Sahib

Additionally, devotees can board and disembark the train at four stations, namely, Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Bareilly.