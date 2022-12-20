International Human Solidarity Day 2022: History, Significance, Observances

International Human Solidarity Day is observed on December 20, every year by all United Nations and its member states. The day was founded after the Millenium Declaration of the United Nations (UN) on September 8, 2000 . It is a day to celebrate the values of solidarity and cooperation and to remember that we are all human beings, equal, and with the same rights. It is also a day to remind us of our responsibilities towards each other as human beings belonging to this world. Solidarity is capable of reducing inequality and social injustice in the world.

All around the world people join in solidarity by participating in activities and events that promote human rights and justice, as well as peace and development. Every year, on this day, the UN member states formulate and share their strategies to reduce poverty.

Read more about International Human Solidarity Day, its importance, history and its significance.