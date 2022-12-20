International Human Solidarity Day 2022: History, Significance, Observances
International Human Solidarity Day is observed on December 20, every year by all United Nations and its member states. The day was founded after the Millenium Declaration of the United Nations (UN) on September 8, 2000 . It is a day to celebrate the values of solidarity and cooperation and to remember that we are all human beings, equal, and with the same rights. It is also a day to remind us of our responsibilities towards each other as human beings belonging to this world. Solidarity is capable of reducing inequality and social injustice in the world.
All around the world people join in solidarity by participating in activities and events that promote human rights and justice, as well as peace and development. Every year, on this day, the UN member states formulate and share their strategies to reduce poverty.
International Human Solidarity Day: History
The International Human Solidarity Day is an international annual unity day of the United Nations and its member states introduced by the General Assembly during the 2005 world summit. It was established on December 22, 2005 by Resolution 60/209. Its main goal is to recognise the universal values of poor by making the associated countries aware of one of the basic and important values that mark the existence of relations between people in the 21st century. The General Assembly believed that promoting solidarity and the spirit of sharing is important to reduce poverty.
International Human Solidarity Day: Significance
The United Nations observes the day with the aim to promote a culture of solidarity and spirit of sharing to combat poverty. International Human Solidarity Day seeks to bring countries and people of the world together to promote social and economic development, human rights and peace.
The day aims to spread information that the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Agenda revolves around people and planet. It is supported by a global partnership determined to lift people out of poverty, hunger and disease.
All in all, International Human Solidarity Day aims to remind world leaders and citizens of their commitments to international agreements that promote human solidarity.
International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Observance
According to United Nations, International Human Solidarity Day is a day to do observe the following:
Celebrate our unity in diversity
Remind governments to respect their commitments towards international agreements
Raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity;
Encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals
Encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.
International Human Solidarity Day: Celebration
International Human Solidarity Day 2022 theme is to promote solidarity among all and work together towards eliminating hunger on a global scale. In general, International Human Solidarity Day is celebrated by a few activities such as getting medical facilities closer to the needy, aiming to provide universal education, fighting against corruption, terrorism and poverty, and more.
