Indian Railways: 17 Trains Running Late Due To Fog Today, Check List

According to the India Meteorological Department, over the following 24 hours, there will be a continuance of intensified rainfall/snowfall activity across the Western Himalayan Region and rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest India, followed by a decrease. Additionally, a new Western Disturbance is anticipated to hit northwest India starting on January 28, 2023.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant snowfall and rainfall throughout Northwest Indian plains through January 26. These states include East Uttar Pradesh, Baltistan, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Additionally, isolated hailstorms are predicted to occur in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh on January 24 and 25, West Uttar Pradesh on January 25, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh from January 24 to 26.