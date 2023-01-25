Indian Railways: 17 Trains Running Late Due To Fog Today, Check List
17 trains are running late due to dense fog in the north. Read on to check out the list of those trains.
Intense cold and fog has hit all of North India. The thick fog and mist are making it harder for the train wheels to move. As a result of poor visibility and fog, a total of 17 passenger trains are running behind schedule in the country's northern regions. Some trains are also one hour late, while others are two or three hours late.
List Of Trains Running Late Today
The list of trains that are operating behind schedule can be found below:
1. Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail – Late by 02:40 hours
2. Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special - Late by 02:30 hours
3. Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express - Late by 02:00 hours
4. Madhupur- Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Sham Deoghar Humsafar Express - Late by 02:30 hours
5. Kanpur Central - New Delhi Shram Shakti Express - Late by 01:50 hours
6. Dr. Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express - Late by 02:50 hours
7. Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express - Late by 03:30 hours
8. Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express - Late by 01:30 hours
9. MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express - Late by 01:20 hours
10. Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express - Late by 01:00 hours
11. Mysuru- MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express – Late by 01:00 hours
12. Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizmuddin Gondwana Superfast Express - Late by 03:10 hours
13. Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express - Late by 02:30 hours
14. Yeshwanthpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express - Late by 01:40 hours
15. Sultanpur- Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express - Late by 01:30 hours
16. Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express - Late by 01:00 hours
17. Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express - Late by 02:00 hours
According to the India Meteorological Department, over the following 24 hours, there will be a continuance of intensified rainfall/snowfall activity across the Western Himalayan Region and rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest India, followed by a decrease. Additionally, a new Western Disturbance is anticipated to hit northwest India starting on January 28, 2023.
Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant snowfall and rainfall throughout Northwest Indian plains through January 26. These states include East Uttar Pradesh, Baltistan, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Additionally, isolated hailstorms are predicted to occur in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh on January 24 and 25, West Uttar Pradesh on January 25, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh from January 24 to 26.
Due to the cold wave that has affected multiple states across the nation for several weeks, many trains have been operating late. The misery of the passengers has intensified as a result of the lengthy wait times caused by the late arrival of trains at New Delhi and numerous other railway stations throughout the North.