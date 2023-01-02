IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration Date Extended: Check How To Register

Updating the official webpage for online re-registration, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has shared a news piece on their official website under the headline - “Online Re-Registration link date extended up to 15th January 2023”. Simply go to the website, click on the aforementioned link, and again click on the hyperlink titled - “Click here for Link” to go to the re-registration page.

To make things even simpler, IGNOU has also shared a tweet from their official Twitter handle that reads, “Last date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 15th January 2023,” followed by a hyperlink that directly takes you to the re-registration page.