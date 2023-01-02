IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration Date Extended: Check How To Register
Re-registration process is open for both Indian and International students of the University opting for the January 2023 session.
Indira Gandhi National Open University, also known by the abbreviation IGNOU, has extended the last date for online re-registration for the January 2023 Session. Earlier, the last date for the IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration process was December 31, 2022. However, it has now been extended to January 15, 2023.
Updating the official webpage for online re-registration, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has shared a news piece on their official website under the headline - “Online Re-Registration link date extended up to 15th January 2023”. Simply go to the website, click on the aforementioned link, and again click on the hyperlink titled - “Click here for Link” to go to the re-registration page.
To make things even simpler, IGNOU has also shared a tweet from their official Twitter handle that reads, “Last date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 15th January 2023,” followed by a hyperlink that directly takes you to the re-registration page.
However, before you begin your re-registration process, it is always advisable to very carefully go through all the instructions given on the page. Currently, the portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University opting for the January 2023 session.
The re-registration process is available for students applying for programs leading to an undergraduate degree, or master’s degree, as well as a general diploma and postgraduate diplomas.
IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration Process
Students can easily re-register for their chosen courses at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by following the steps mentioned below:
Go to .
Read all the instructions very carefully.
After you’re done reading, click on the check box across the statement “I have read and understood the instructions given above”.
Now click on “Proceed for re-registration” and you’ll be taken to a new webpage.
If you’re an existing user, enter your Username or Enrolment Number, along with your Password and Captcha Verification to log in to your student profile on the website.
If you’re a new user, click on the “New Registration” button.
Now choose your preferred programme from the “Select Programme” drop-down list.
Then enter your Name (as on your ID card) and your Enrolment Number along with Captcha.
Now fill in the detailed application form and upload all the required documents.
Then check your Course Information and proceed to pay the IGNOU Re-registration fee for January 2023, via debit card, credit card, PNB ATM, or Net Banking.
Now submit your IGNOU re-registration form and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
Courses At IGNOU Available For Re-Registration
IGNOU online re-registration for January 2023, which has been extended to January 15, 2023, is only available for certain select courses. This includes select courses from Bachelor's Degree Programs, Master’s Degree Programs, Diploma courses, and PG Diploma courses. Check out the list of programs available before you start with the re-registration process:
Bachelor Degree Programs - BA, BA (General), BCA, BCom, BSc, BSc (General), BSc (Nursing), BSW, BTech in Construction Management, BA (Tourism Studies), BBA (Retailing), BEd.
Master Degree Programs - MAAE, MAAN, MA, MAEDS, MAGD, MAH, MAPC, MAPY, MARD, MAWGS, MCA, MCom, MEC, MEG, MAGPS, MHD, MPA, MPS, MSCCFT, MSCDFSM, MSCMACS, MSO, MSW, MTM, MPB, MAEDU, MADVS, MPB.
Diploma Courses - DBPOFA
PG Diploma Courses - PGDIS, PGDWGS
To complete your IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration without any hiccups understand and follow all the instructions to the T. First, start by reading all the instructions given on the official IGNOU website. Then, log in using your credentials and check if your course is available for re-registration.
If is it available, then fill in the form, submit the documents and pay your re-registration fee. And if your payments get stuck, don’t make multiple payments immediately. Wait for a day or two and do it again if the payment doesn’t reflect on the website. And lastly, once you submit your form successfully, don’t forget to take downloaded soft copies or printouts for future reference.
Do all of this well in advance before January 15, 2023.
