ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results: Results Out Today, When, And How To Check
Know the steps to check the CA Foundation Results 2022 online.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Foundation Results 2022 today, February 3, 2023. The candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation December Exam- 2022 can download their results from the official ICAI website at icai.org once the results are announced.
The official ICAI notice read "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducted the CA Foundation December Session Exam for 2022 from December 14 to December 20, 2022, across the country. The exam included 4 papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and Paper 3 and Paper 4 were conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
How To Check ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022 Online?
Here are the steps to follow to check the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result:
Visit the official ICAI website .
Click on ICAI CA Foundation 2022 result link on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page. Here, log in using your ID and password.
Your CA Foundation December 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. The result will mention your name, marks obtained, your roll number, overall marks, and your passing status.
Download the result for future reference.