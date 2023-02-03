ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Results: Results Out Today, When, And How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Foundation Results 2022 today, February 3, 2023. The candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation December Exam- 2022 can download their results from the official ICAI website at icai.org once the results are announced.

The official ICAI notice read "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."