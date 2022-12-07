How To Update Your Mobile Number On Aadhaar Card?
Linking your mobile number with your Aadhaar card is now mandatory to avail any online Aadhaar facilities.
Having an Aadhaar card has now been made mandatory to avail various services and to authenticate various documents. From availing government schemes, opening a bank account, getting an internet or mobile connection, applying for a driver’s licence, to applying for jobs, having an Aadhaar card is now absolutely necessary to ascertain your identity.
Moreover, if you wish to avail any online facilities that are related to Aadhaar, you must register your mobile number with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as it will send the OTP to your registered mobile number for authentication.
You will have to get your Aadhaar card linked with your mobile number if you wish to avail various online services including:
mAadhaar App
DigiLocker
Umang App
All online Aadhaar facilities
PAN card application (new and re-print)
Mobile re-verification
Link mutual fund with Aadhaar
Online EPF claims and withdrawal
So, if your mobile number that has been registered with UIDAI has been deactivated, or if you wish to change your Aadhaar registered mobile number, you can visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre to do so.
How to Change Mobile Number On Aadhaar Card?
There may be instances where you lose your mobile number or deactivate it. In such cases, where you switch to a new mobile number, you must get it updated in the UIDAI database to change the mobile number on your Aadhaar card. Since there is no online process to update your mobile number linked to your Aadhaar, you must follow the offline process. Here are the easy steps to change or update your Aadhaar registered mobile number:
Visit your closest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. You can visit the official UIDAI website to locate your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. Ensure that you carry your Aadhaar card when your visit the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.
Fill in the Aadhaar Update/Correction Form and submit it to the Aadhaar executive.
You will be asked to pay a nominal charge of ₹50 to update the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.
Once you submit the form and make the payment, you will be given an acknowledgement slip containing the Update Request Number (URN). You can use this URN to check the status of your mobile number change request.
Your new mobile number will be updated and linked to your Aadhaar within 90 days.
Did you get your Aadhaar card issued 10 years ago and have not updated the details since then?
If yes, it’s time to get your Aadhaar details updated.