How To Update Your Mobile Number On Aadhaar Card?

Having an Aadhaar card has now been made mandatory to avail various services and to authenticate various documents. From availing government schemes, opening a bank account, getting an internet or mobile connection, applying for a driver’s licence, to applying for jobs, having an Aadhaar card is now absolutely necessary to ascertain your identity.

Moreover, if you wish to avail any online facilities that are related to Aadhaar, you must register your mobile number with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as it will send the OTP to your registered mobile number for authentication.

You will have to get your Aadhaar card linked with your mobile number if you wish to avail various online services including:

mAadhaar App

DigiLocker

Umang App

All online Aadhaar facilities

PAN card application (new and re-print)

Mobile re-verification

Link mutual fund with Aadhaar

Online EPF claims and withdrawal

So, if your mobile number that has been registered with UIDAI has been deactivated, or if you wish to change your Aadhaar registered mobile number, you can visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre to do so.