How To Renew Your Passport In India?
Learn how to renew your passport online in India with a few easy steps.
A passport is one of the most essential documents required for international travel. So, whether you exhausted your passport pages, lost your passport, or are close to your passport’s expiry date, it’s time you get it renewed.
The Ministry of External Affairs processes all passport applications online. This has made the process to renew a passport in India extremely simple. All you need to do is initiate the renewal process via the official Passport Seva online portal, verify your documents at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO), and complete your police verification.
Passport Renewal Online Process
Here’s how you can initiate your passport renewal process:
Go to the official Passport Seva online portal by clicking on the link given below:
.
If you already have a profile registered on the website, click on “Existing User Login” on the Home Page and log in to the portal by entering your Login Id and Password.
If you are not an existing user, simply click on “New User Registration” and follow the steps given below:
a. Select "Passport Office" and choose the passport office that is closest to your residential address.
b. Enter your basic details such as name, date of birth, email id, etc. and create a login ID and password.
c. You’ll receive an account activation link in your email. Click on it to complete your account activation process.
Now, log in to your newly created profile on the Passport Seva portal.
Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be shown the following options:
a. View Saved/Submitted Applications
b. Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport
c. Apply for Police Clearance Certificate
d. Apply for Diplomatic/Official Passport
e. Apply for Identity Certificate
f. Apply for Surrender Certificate
g. Apply for Background Verification for GEP
h. Apply for LoC Permit
i. View Submitted Appeal(s)
j. Log Appeal
Click on the "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport" option to start your passport renewal procedure.
Now you have two alternatives:
a. Fill in the online passport application form online and submit it right away.
b. Download a soft copy of the passport application form, fill it as per your convenience, and submit the filled application form by uploading it on the website.
Choose your preferred alternative and submit your passport application online.
Once your application is submitted, select the "View Saved/Submitted Applications" option and click on the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link.
The government has made online payments mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO. So, choose your preferred payment mode and complete making your payment. Enlisted below are the payment modes you can choose from:
a. Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa)
b. Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI), Associate Banks and Other Banks)
c. SBI Bank Challan
Once the payment is completed, schedule your appointment and then click on the "Print Application Receipt" link. This application receipt will contain your Application Reference Number (ARN) or Appointment Number. Print it and keep it handy for your Passport Seva Kendra appointment.
Passport Renewal Offline Process
Your online form must be submitted well in advance before you get started with the offline part of your passport renewal process. This begins on the day of your scheduled appointment at the chosen Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO).
Here’s what you need to do:
Carry all your original documents with you for verification.
If you have applied under the Tatkal Scheme, don’t forget to take a printed copy of your signed “Undertaking for Tatkaal Scheme” to the Post Office.
Visit your chosen Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO) 15-20 minutes before your scheduled time slot.
That’s it, you’ll be guided on the rest of the offline passport renewal procedure once you reach the Passport Office. Once this step is done, your passport application will be processed successfully.
The next step in this process is Police Verification. For this, you’ll have a police officer visiting your house to initiate your police verification process. Post that, you’ll be required to visit your nearest police station with all your original documents for one final round of verification.
That’s it! Now you can sit back and relax. Your passport will reach your house within a few days or weeks, depending on whether you applied for a regular passport or a Tatkal one.
Eligibility Criteria To Apply For Passport Renewal
It’s common to apply for passport renewal after expiry. However, in certain cases, it is allowed to apply for reissuing your passport before the expiry date. Some such incidents are:
Passport is lost
Passport is stolen
Passport Is Damaged
Pages of passport have been exhausted
There is a change in personal information
If you fit in any of the above categories, you can apply to renew your passport online.