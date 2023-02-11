How To Renew Your Passport In India?

Your online form must be submitted well in advance before you get started with the offline part of your passport renewal process. This begins on the day of your scheduled appointment at the chosen Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO).

Here’s what you need to do:

Carry all your original documents with you for verification. If you have applied under the Tatkal Scheme, don’t forget to take a printed copy of your signed “Undertaking for Tatkaal Scheme” to the Post Office. Visit your chosen Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO) 15-20 minutes before your scheduled time slot.

That’s it, you’ll be guided on the rest of the offline passport renewal procedure once you reach the Passport Office. Once this step is done, your passport application will be processed successfully.

The next step in this process is Police Verification. For this, you’ll have a police officer visiting your house to initiate your police verification process. Post that, you’ll be required to visit your nearest police station with all your original documents for one final round of verification.

That’s it! Now you can sit back and relax. Your passport will reach your house within a few days or weeks, depending on whether you applied for a regular passport or a Tatkal one.