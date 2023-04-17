How To Check FASTag Balance? Here Are The Different Ways

FASTag is India’s digital toll collection system that allows automatic, cashless payments at toll booths across the nation. The major benefit of using FASTag is that vehicles can pass through tolls without having to halt, thus avoiding traffic congestion. FASTag is enabled through an RFID tag which is usually attached to the vehicle’s windshield and the FASTag scanners at toll booths automatically deduct the toll payment.

As such, FASTag users are required to have adequate funds in their accounts at all times for a seamless experience. In case a user’s account has insufficient FASTag balance, they may have to pay twice the toll amount as a fine.