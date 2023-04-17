How To Check FASTag Balance? Here Are The Different Ways
Not sure whether you have enough funds in your FASTag account? Here are some easy ways to check
What Is FASTag?
FASTag is India’s digital toll collection system that allows automatic, cashless payments at toll booths across the nation. The major benefit of using FASTag is that vehicles can pass through tolls without having to halt, thus avoiding traffic congestion. FASTag is enabled through an RFID tag which is usually attached to the vehicle’s windshield and the FASTag scanners at toll booths automatically deduct the toll payment.
As such, FASTag users are required to have adequate funds in their accounts at all times for a seamless experience. In case a user’s account has insufficient FASTag balance, they may have to pay twice the toll amount as a fine.
4 Ways To Check Your FASTag Balance Online
If you’re unsure of whether you have sufficient funds in your FASTag account, you can check your FASTag balance through the following methods.
FASTag Customer Care Helpline
If you have a prepaid FASTag account and your phone number is registered with the National Highway Authority of India, or NHAI, then you can simply check your FASTag balance by giving a missed call on FASTag’s official customer care helpline at +91 88843 33331 or NHAI’s toll-free customer care number at 1300.
Check FASTag Balance Online
If you wish to check your FASTag balance online, visit the FASTag webpage of the bank that issued your FASTag ID and log in with your credentials. The FASTag account balance will be displayed under your profile.
You can also visit NHAI’s official website and enter the vehicle number associated with your FASTag account on the ‘Balance Check’ page. Once you have entered the information, your FASTag balance details will show up on the website. You can also check your previous FASTag payment history via the ‘View Transaction History’ button on the site.
Check FASTag Balance Through MyFASTag App On Android And iOS
One of the easiest ways to check your FASTag balance is by downloading the MyFASTag app on your Android or iOS device through the Play Store or App Store, respectively. Log in to the app with your FASTag credentials and your FASTag balance should be visible under your profile.
Check FASTag Balance Through SMS Updates
If your FASTag account is linked to your phone number, you will receive SMS notifications whenever a FASTag transaction is made through your account. FASTag account details sent via SMS include your account balance, payments, and recharges, among other details.
