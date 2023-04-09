How To Book Vande Bharat Express Train Tickets Online?

The year 2019 saw the official launch of the Vande Bharat Express trains for faster, convenient, and safer travel. Vande Bharat is the first semi-high-speed train to reach 160-kmph speed and was entirely created under the ‘Made in India’ initiative. Moreover, it is hailed as India's first self-propelled, engineless train. The first commercial Vande Bharat train ran between Delhi and Varanasi, but Indian Railways has also introduced a Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Katra that will reduce the 12-hour journey time to 8 hours.

Regarding accommodations, these trains provide a cutting-edge interior that meets international standards. Each coach is air-conditioned, and includes a glass-bottomed luggage rack for travellers. The Vande Bharat trains have many unique features, including individual reading lights, 360-degree rotating comfortable seats, individual mobile charging points, as well as infotainment systems, centralised automatic door systems, no ‘chain pulling’ system, and advanced regenerative braking systems.