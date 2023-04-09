How To Book Vande Bharat Express Train Tickets Online?
Since its launch in 2019, Vande Bharat express trains have become quite popular among Indian citizens
The year 2019 saw the official launch of the Vande Bharat Express trains for faster, convenient, and safer travel. Vande Bharat is the first semi-high-speed train to reach 160-kmph speed and was entirely created under the ‘Made in India’ initiative. Moreover, it is hailed as India's first self-propelled, engineless train. The first commercial Vande Bharat train ran between Delhi and Varanasi, but Indian Railways has also introduced a Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Katra that will reduce the 12-hour journey time to 8 hours.
Regarding accommodations, these trains provide a cutting-edge interior that meets international standards. Each coach is air-conditioned, and includes a glass-bottomed luggage rack for travellers. The Vande Bharat trains have many unique features, including individual reading lights, 360-degree rotating comfortable seats, individual mobile charging points, as well as infotainment systems, centralised automatic door systems, no ‘chain pulling’ system, and advanced regenerative braking systems.
So, if you're looking to buy an online ticket for the Vande Bharat Train, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you on how to book Vande Bharat train tickets online.
Vande Bharat Express Train: How To Book Tickets Online?
Below mentioned are the steps on how to book online train tickets for Vande Bharat trains.
Step 1: Passengers who wish to purchase Vande Bharat train tickets can either book the tickets from the counters at Indian Railways’ stations or visit the IRCTC web portal, irctc.co.in, or through the IRCTC Rail Connect app.
Step 2: Now, log in to the existing IRCTC account. Create a new account by following the steps if not registered.
Step 3: In the "Book your ticket" section, fill out the "From" and "To" stations.
Step 4: Choose a specific departure date.
Step 5: Select Vande Bharat Express Train.
Step 6: Choose either “Executive” or “AC Chair” in the coach type.
Step 7: Add the passenger details and review them before proceeding.
Step 8: Make the payment and get ready to travel.