H3N2 Influenza Virus: Symptoms, Treatment and All You Need To Know About 'Hong Kong' Flu
Learn everything you need to know about the H3N2 influenza virus - symptoms, treatment, prevention, dos and don'ts to stay safe.
The H3N2, also known as the Hong Kong Flu is a subtype of Influenza A virus that has been the cause of a number of infectious outbreaks worldwide. In India, the rise in H3N2 influenza cases has been rapid in recent weeks, with flu-like symptoms among people due to the change in weather from extremely cold to warm. In this article, let’s understand the basics of the H3N2 virus and information about its symptoms, treatment, and prevention.
India has recorded its first two deaths due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, official sources said on Friday. More here.
H3N2 Virus Symptoms
The new flu virus can reportedly make people sick with respiratory conditions, and the H3N2 virus symptoms include chills, coughing, fever, nausea, vomiting, throat ache, sore throat, an ache in muscles and body, diarrhoea, sneezing, runny nose and more.
H3N2 Virus Treatment Regimen
The treatment regimen for the Hong Kong flu includes resting, drinking lots of fluids, and using over-the-counter medicines like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to lower fever. If a patient has severe symptoms or is at a high risk of complications, a doctor may also recommend antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir and zanamivir.
How To Prevent H3N2?
In order to prevent H3N2 influenza, you must take precautions such as getting vaccinated for the flu each year, washing hands with soap at regular intervals, keeping your distance from the infected, wearing a mask in public, and avoiding going to crowded places unless necessary.
How Does H3N2 Spread?
The H3N2 influenza virus is very contagious and can be easily spread from one individual to another through droplets that are released in the process of coughing, sneezing, or talking by an infected person. The virus can also spread if a person touches their mouth or nose after coming into contact with a surface that has the virus. Moreover, it’s important to note that pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and people with underlying medical issues are at a greater risk of flu-related complications.
To lower your chances of catching the virus, you should avoid crowded situations and use a face mask, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching your mouth or nose, adequately cover your mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, use paracetamol when you have a fever and body ache, and keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of liquids. You should not spit in public areas, use contact-based greetings such as shaking hands, self-medicate, eat while seated next to other people, and take antibiotics or any other medications without consulting a doctor.
Disclaimer: This article is not shared as medical advice. If you experience any symptoms, you should consult a doctor immediately and get proper treatment.