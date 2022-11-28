Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: Haryana And UP Government Announce Restricted Holiday
Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the ten Gurus who founded the Sikh religion, was martyred in 1675.
Today, November 28, 2022, has been declared a restricted holiday in the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by their respective state governments. This move has been made with the intention to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom which happened in the year 1675.
The official announcement regarding this restricted holiday was first made by the government of Haryana on Saturday. Following this announcement, the government of Uttar Pradesh also declared November 28, 2022, a restricted holiday in their state.
All government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the state of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will remain closed to mark this sad day and remember the sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day
Guru Tegh Bahadur was assassinated at Chandni Chowk in Delhi in the year 1675. The Sikh guru was beheaded on November 24, 1675, at the orders of Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. Although the exact date of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom is November 24, this year the holiday in his remembrance is observed on November 28, 2022.
Homage To Guru Tegh Bahadur On Twitter
Several renowned personalities were seen paying their homage to the great Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day on Twitter.
President of India, Droupadi Murmu shared a tweet in Hindi that translates to, “I pay tribute to 'Hind Ki Chadar' Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his martyrdom day. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was a symbol of courage, sacrifice and sacrifice. He sacrificed his everything for the protection of religion and society. His life and teachings are an inspiration for all countrymen.”
Meanwhile, Haryana CM, Manohar Lal also shared a tweet remembering the great Sikh guru. His tweet translates to, “On his martyrdom day, tributes to the ninth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, who sacrificed his life for the protection of religion and the welfare of humanity.” He also added that the Guru’s “teachings will always inspire us to follow the path of truth and work for the welfare of humanity.”
Several others also remembered Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Martyrdom day for all that he’s done for the country and its people.
Guru Tegh Bahadur - The Ninth Nanak
Born in Amritsar, Punjab on April 1, 1621, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru. He grew up to become the ninth of ten Gurus who founded the Sikh religion. As a Nanak, he lead the Sikhs from 1665 until his beheading in 1675.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was better known as “Srisht-di-Chadar” or “Hind-di-Chadar”, which literally translates to "Shield of Humanity" or “Shield of India”. He was a learned spiritual scholar and poet who created around 115 hymns. These hymns are now a part of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism.