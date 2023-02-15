Gate 2023 Response Sheet To Release Today, Check Steps To Download Online

The GATE response sheet is a document that contains the candidate’s responses to the questions asked in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examinations. This document is generated by the GATE organizing institute and is usually released a few days after the exams have been conducted.

Response sheets show the candidate’s response alongside the correct answer for each question. Hence, these response sheets can be used to evaluate the candidate’s performance and calculate their probable scores in the GATE exams. It can also be used to identify any errors in the Answer Keys that will be later released by the organizing institute. This not only provides transparency but also helps to ensure that the exam is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.