Gate 2023 Response Sheet To Release Today, Check Steps To Download Online
Learn how to check GATE 2023 response sheet on its official website and app.
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur releases the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 response sheet today i.e. on February 15, 2023. Candidates can download these response sheets from the official website - and calculate their potential score in the exam.
The computer-based GATE 2023 examinations were conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The Organizing Institute for GATE 2023 is the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Hence, they will also be releasing the response sheets, answer keys, and GATE 2023 results.
GATE 2023 Response Sheet
The GATE response sheet is a document that contains the candidate’s responses to the questions asked in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examinations. This document is generated by the GATE organizing institute and is usually released a few days after the exams have been conducted.
Response sheets show the candidate’s response alongside the correct answer for each question. Hence, these response sheets can be used to evaluate the candidate’s performance and calculate their probable scores in the GATE exams. It can also be used to identify any errors in the Answer Keys that will be later released by the organizing institute. This not only provides transparency but also helps to ensure that the exam is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.
How To Download GATE 2023 Response Sheet?
Now that the response sheets are LIVE on the official GATE application portal, candidates can easily download their respective sheets and evaluate their performance in GATE 2023. Here’s how you can download your response sheet in 5 easy steps:
Visit the official GATE 2023 website or go to .
Find the section that reads “Login To View Your Responses’ and click on ‘Login’.
Log in with your credentials i.e. your GATE 2023 enrollment id and password.
Now click on the ‘View Response’ tab.
The GATE 2023 response sheet will appear on the screen in a PDF format. Download and save it for future reference.
That’s it, you can now calculate your performance in the GATE 2023 examinations.
GATE 2023: Important Dates For Candidates
The GATE 2023 examinations were held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and now starting February 15, 2023, candidates can also access their response sheets from the application portal. Later, IIT Kanpur will be releasing the Answer Keys on February 21st which the candidates can access via the same application portal.
Candidates are also given a chance to submit any challenges with regard to the answer keys released. The date to do this is between February 22 to February 25, 2023. Then, the organizing institute, IIT Kanpur, will be announcing the GATE 2023 results on March 16, 2023. Meanwhile, score cards will be made available for the candidates to download by March 21, 2023.