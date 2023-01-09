GATE 2023 Admit Card Out Today, Find Out How To Download Hall Ticket Online

As per the latest updates,the GATE 2023 admit cards are out. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 (GATE 2023) today. Applicants who have registered for the exam can download their GATE admit cards online from the GATE IIT Kanpur website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Originally, the GATE admit cards were supposed to be released on January 3, 2023. However, due to some operational/technical errors, the release of the admit cards was delayed from its initial date. As per the official schedule released for the GATE 2023, the exams will be held on the dates of February 4, 5, 11 and 12. As per the schedule, those who have appeared for the exam will be able to view their responses on the application portal. Moreover, the provisional answer key will be released by IIT Kanpur on February 21 and the applicants will have the choice to submit challenges to the provisional answer key from February 22 to February 25. Lastly, the GATE 2023 exam results would be released on March 16, 2023, and the final scorecard for the applicants will be ready for download by March 21, 2023.