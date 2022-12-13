Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For Today December 13, 2022 And Steps To Redeem
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 13, 2022, are now available. Get your Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes here!
Are you excited about your favourite game Garena Free Fire Max? The multiplayer battle royal game? If yes, then we have exciting news for you. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 13, 2022, are now available. It consists of 12 characters having capital letters and digits. If you’re eager to play the game, you can use these codes to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for absolutely free.
The popular multiplayer battle royal game was updated last year with high-resolution graphics and released as Garena Free Fire Max. Moreover, the game particularly became popular after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian Government. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the battle-royale game offers various in-game items like skin, diamonds, weapons, and pets to the players. The game has 50 players competing in the battle royale mode.
The creators of this game keep updating in-game codes daily. They have also created a different website from which players can redeem the available codes. Most importantly, the reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. Simply put, if you’re a fan of this game, hurry up!
Here’s the list of all the active codes for December 13, 2022:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WOJJAFV3TU5E
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WHV
FF11NJN5YS3E
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF119MB3PFA5
FF10617KGUF9
FF11WFNPP956
MCPTFNXZF4TA
B61YCTNH4PV3
ZRJAPH294KV5
SARG886AV5GR
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF10GCGXRNHY
Once your codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault, where a game wall will appear. You can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max
Step 1: Go to the official redemption page of the game. You can find it at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/
Step 2: Once you go inside, log in with your social media accounts like Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK IDs.
Step 3: Once you log in, copy and paste the redeem code and confirm the action.
Step 4: Once click the ‘Confirm’ button, a new dialogue box will appear for cross-referencing. Now, click ‘OK’.
Now, you will receive the rewards in your in-game mail section. Gold or diamonds will add to your account wallet automatically.
Also, note that these codes will not work on guest accounts. Therefore, to receive the rewards, you can connect your account to Facebook or VK.
Have fun playing the game!
