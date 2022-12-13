Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For Today December 13, 2022 And Steps To Redeem

The popular multiplayer battle royal game was updated last year with high-resolution graphics and released as Garena Free Fire Max. Moreover, the game particularly became popular after the ban of Free Fire by the Indian Government. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the battle-royale game offers various in-game items like skin, diamonds, weapons, and pets to the players. The game has 50 players competing in the battle royale mode.

The creators of this game keep updating in-game codes daily. They have also created a different website from which players can redeem the available codes. Most importantly, the reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. Simply put, if you’re a fan of this game, hurry up!



Here’s the list of all the active codes for December 13, 2022:



8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WOJJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

MCPTFNXZF4TA

B61YCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10GCGXRNHY

Once your codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault, where a game wall will appear. You can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.