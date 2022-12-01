G20 Ambassadors Blow Conch Shell In Welcome Of India's G20 Presidency
On Saturday, conch shells were blown by G20 envoys in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to celebrate India taking over G20 presidency.
Conch shells were blown on Saturday at Swaraj Dweep in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by ambassadors and heads of missions from G20 countries in anticipation of India taking over the G20 presidency on December 1. G20 ambassadors from 40 different nations blew the conch shells, which is considered extremely auspicious in Indian tradition.
The ambassadors were already in the islands to take part in the G20 curtain-raiser event and the planning sessions before India officially assumed the chair on December 1. In a video that ANI posted on Twitter, 10 to 11 diplomats are seen blowing the conch while further envoys join in.
The group, which included British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, and Russian High Commissioner Denis Alipov, German Diplomat Dr. P Ackermann, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell, and others, had already arrived on the island on Friday after visiting Port Blair's Cellular Jail. Moreover, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the G20 organiser for India, and Amitabh Kant, the G20 sherpa, had planned a yoga session for the participants on Kala Patthar beach on Saturday.
On November 16, Indonesian President Joko Widodo formally handed over the leadership of G20 to India at the closing of a summit of the bloc’s members in Bali. What’s more, is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared it to be a source of pride for every Indian citizen when he assumed the presidency. Given that the globe is currently dealing with geopolitical unrest, a slowing economy, and rising food and energy costs, Modi promised that India's G20 presidency would be inclusive, ambitious, definite, and action-oriented.
Amitabh Kant, the G20 sherpa, and Harsh Shringla, the summit's top coordinator, provided a thorough briefing. Mr. Kant remembered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration that India's presidency will be “inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented” during the G20 summit in Bali.
The Group of Twenty (G20) is the most important platform for global economic cooperation. Regarding all significant worldwide economic concerns, it is crucial in forming and enhancing global governance. The G20 was established in 1999 as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to talk about international economic and financial concerns in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.
Every year, the G20 Summit is held, with a different Presidency in charge. The G20 originally primarily concentrated on broad macroeconomic concerns, but it has subsequently broadened its agenda to include, among other things, trade, sustainable development, environment, climate change, health, energy, agriculture, and anti-corruption.