G20 Ambassadors Blow Conch Shell In Welcome Of India's G20 Presidency

The group, which included British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, and Russian High Commissioner Denis Alipov, German Diplomat Dr. P Ackermann, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell, and others, had already arrived on the island on Friday after visiting Port Blair's Cellular Jail. Moreover, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the G20 organiser for India, and Amitabh Kant, the G20 sherpa, had planned a yoga session for the participants on Kala Patthar beach on Saturday.

On November 16, Indonesian President Joko Widodo formally handed over the leadership of G20 to India at the closing of a summit of the bloc’s members in Bali. What’s more, is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared it to be a source of pride for every Indian citizen when he assumed the presidency. Given that the globe is currently dealing with geopolitical unrest, a slowing economy, and rising food and energy costs, Modi promised that India's G20 presidency would be inclusive, ambitious, definite, and action-oriented.

Amitabh Kant, the G20 sherpa, and Harsh Shringla, the summit's top coordinator, provided a thorough briefing. Mr. Kant remembered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration that India's presidency will be “inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented” during the G20 summit in Bali.