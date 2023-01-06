Full Wolf Moon 2023: When To See The Wolf Moon Rise And All Full Moon Dates Of 2023
Full Wolf Moon will be visible in January. Learn about all full moon dates and when to see the January full wolf moon rise.
The night sky will undergo a unique event this week. The first Full Moon of 2023, known as Wolf Moon 2023 and with roots in ancient traditions, will be visible. We've all heard stories of unusual events occurring during full moons, when mood swings, mischief, and paranormal occurrences seem to be at their zenith.
When To See The Wolf Moon Rise Of 2023?
The wolf moon for January will be visible on Friday, 6 January 2023. The moon will be entirely lighted by the Sun's beams because it will be on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun during a full Moon. During that evening's sunset, keep an eye out for the moon to rise from the northern horizon.
Why Is It Known As Wolf Moon?
Around the world, there are many full moon names that are frequently influenced by the seasons, climate, or animals that are active at that time. The names are derived from indigenous tribes found all over the planet. The Wolf Moon is named from howling, ravenous wolves that frequently appear close to human settlements in January. The word is supposed to have been introduced to North America by English and Celtic settlers, which represents the greater activity of wolf packs during the early part of the year.
List Of All Full Moon Dates 2023
This year, a total of 13 full moons will be seen. Here is a list of all full moon dates so that you don't forget them.
Friday, January 6
Sunday, February 5
Tuesday, March 7
Thursday, April 6
Friday, May 5
Saturday, June 3
Monday, July 3
Tuesday, August 1
Wednesday, August 30
Friday, September 29
Saturday, October 28
Monday, November 27
Tuesday, December 26
When Will There Be Another Friday The 13th Full Moon?
For people of who reside in the Central, Mountain, and Pacific time zones, the last time a full moon fell on Friday the 13th was in 2019. People were able to glimpse the full moon just before midnight on September 13 even though it really landed on Saturday, September 14. The following Friday the 13th full moon is not anticipated until August 13, 2049.