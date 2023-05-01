Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Date, Time, Offers, Discounts, And More
It is planned for the sale to begin on May 5 and last for six days, ending on May 10.
When Does The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Start
When Does The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Start
Save the date as Flipkart is getting ready to launch its much-anticipated Big Saving Days sale in India on May 5, 2023, for the general public. Meanwhile, Flipkart Plus members can start their shopping early on May 4 12 PM, the same day that Amazon's Great Summer Sale begins.
This much-anticipated event promises a wide selection of deals and discounts on a variety of smartphones and other electronic products that will last through May 10th. Additionally, people with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will receive 5% in unlimited cashback during the sale.
A sneak peek at some of the alluring deals on various smartphones has been made available by Flipkart in advance of the sale. Let's take a closer look at the best offers that Flipkart will be providing.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
During the sale, the in-demand iPhone 13 will be offered at a reduced cost. For tech lovers, this device is a must-have because of its potent features and cutting-edge technology. Use the promotion to your advantage to purchase the iPhone 13 at a lower cost. Additionally, Flipkart will provide tempting discounts on smartphones made by POCO and Redmi. These brands have become well-known for their remarkable features and reasonable prices. This sale gives you the chance to save a ton of money and take home your ideal device, whether you're looking for a flagship smartphone or a cost-effective alternative.
Additionally, Flipkart will provide discounts of up to 75% on TVs and appliances. Expect fantastic discounts on food items, Flipkart's own products, home décor, and fashion accessories up to 80% off as well.
Further, Flipkart will also offer discounts on styling and healthcare products, smartwatches and bands, laptops, cameras and accessories, and more.
Create a wishlist of your favourite items, keep checking back for the best discounts, and don't forget to check back on the for all the latest information.
Also read: