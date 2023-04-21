Eid Holiday 2023: Banks To Remain Closed In These Cities On April 22

On Saturday, April 22, all banks in India, both public and private, will be closed in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid. According to the schedule of holidays published by the Reserve Bank of India, Eid will be observed on Saturday, April 22. However, few districts will also have their banks closed on Friday, April 21, in observance of Jumat-ul-Vida, Garia Puja, and Eid-ul-Fitr. Those regions are Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Banks that will remain closed in other cities on Saturday, April 22, 2023, on account of Eid are as follows: