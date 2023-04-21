Eid Holiday 2023: Banks To Remain Closed In These Cities On April 22
Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Saturday, April 22. Read to know more.
Banks all over India are getting ready to mark Eid, also known as Id-Ul-Fitr, with a holiday. Muslims across the nation celebrate this festival, which signifies the end of the sacred month of Ramadan.
On Saturday, April 22, all banks in India, both public and private, will be closed in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid. According to the schedule of holidays published by the Reserve Bank of India, Eid will be observed on Saturday, April 22. However, few districts will also have their banks closed on Friday, April 21, in observance of Jumat-ul-Vida, Garia Puja, and Eid-ul-Fitr. Those regions are Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Banks that will remain closed in other cities on Saturday, April 22, 2023, on account of Eid are as follows:
Belapur
Bhopal
Dehradun
Chennai
Guwahati
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
New Delhi
Mumbai
Kolkata
Lucknow
Nagpur
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Shillong
Ranchi
Srinagar
Note: Customers are urged to check the holiday schedule before visiting their designated branch.
For those who are unfamiliar, the RBI publishes a bank holiday calendar for the entire year. Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts have all been announced according to the RBI schedule. All bank branches, including those in the public and commercial sectors, cooperative banks, foreign banks, and regional banks are closed on these holidays.
Additionally, all banks are shut on national holidays such as Independence Day, Republic Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Banks in India are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month in addition to the national and governmental holidays. If a given month has five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday counts as a bank working day.