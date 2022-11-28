DU Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Vacant Seat List Will Be Declared Today

At the same time, the Delhi University will be opening a special window for children of the armed forces (CW) as well as Kashmiri migrant candidates. These candidates will be provided with a supernumerary quota, which will help them upgrade their slots to their preferred courses. As per PTI, seats of those students who have already been admitted to different courses in the previous selection rounds will be locked on Monday and they will not be allowed to withdraw admissions anymore.

In order to check the list of vacant seats in Spot Round II, candidates can visit the official website of Delhi University at www.du.ac.in. The first round of spot admissions concluded on November 27, 2022. In this first round, at least 8,680 students had been allotted their seats. These candidates will not be allowed to participate in the second round of spot admission, said the University. As of Friday 6,953 students had accepted their allotted seats. As per the report, a total of 70,000 seats are available in Delhi University’s various undergraduate programs, and 60,084 students have already been admitted to various programs as of now. Delhi University is accepting students this year through the results of Common University Entrance Tests, rather than their Class 12th scores.