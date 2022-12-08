Cyclone Mandous: Heavy Rainfall Alert In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh As Cyclone Approaches

As per the latest reports, heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone ‘Mandous’ is expected to cross over from the Bay of Bengal between the coasts of Puducherry and Sriharikota, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. The cycle developed from the depression in the Bay of Bengal on December 6, and it further heightened into a deep depression on December 7, around 750 km from the coast of Chennai.

As per the bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, cyclone ‘Mandous’ is over the Southwest in the Bay of Bengal, around 500 km from the east-southeast of Karaikal. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rains on December 9 for Chennai.

"It is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 km per hour around midnight of December 9," an IMD bulletin said.

The Tamil Nadu government has reportedly started making preparations in order to deal with the heavy rains. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reportedly sent a team to the city of Chennai from their Arrakkonan section as well as the Greater Chennai Corporation has implemented various protective measures against the cyclone. Around 5,200 relief camps have also been set up across all of Tamil Nadu.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) also reportedly had a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the cyclone Mandous situation at the Chennai Airport. The staff and team at the Chennai airport are fully prepared for emergency conditions as the events unfold. The National Disaster Response Force also said that one of its control rooms is continuously monitoring the situation of the cyclone and are actively coordinating with the Tamil Nadu government.

As per the IMD, the cyclone is expected to west-northwards from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry towards Andhra Pradesh coasts with speeds of 65-75 kmph, which can go up to 85 kmph during the late hours of December 9, 2022.