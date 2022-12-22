Covid Variant BF.7: What Is The BF.7 Omicron-Coronavirus Variant?
A new Omicron sub-variant, BF.7 behind China’s Covid boom has been found in India. Read on for more details!
China is experiencing a high increase in COVID-19 cases as a result of the country's hospitals becoming chaotic from an increase in patient volume. The most recent wave has put Beijing, the capital of China, under tremendous stress. The current increase in COVID cases in China is considered to be caused by the Omicron sub-variant BF.7. India confirmed on Wednesday that the country has currently had three cases of the Omicron subvariant BF.7.
Here’s all you need to know about the BF.7 covid variant:
In India, the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center identified the first BF.7 case in October. There have been three reported cases so far, two from Gujarat and one each from Odisha. It has already been discovered in the US, and the UK, as well as in several European nations, including Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark.
In the COVID review meeting on Wednesday, which was presided over by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, specialists stated that despite there being no general increase in viral burden as of yet, ongoing surveillance is necessary to keep track of both existing and developing strains.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted, "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."
In order to determine the variant or sub-variant, the union government has also requested that states send samples to labs for genome sequencing.
What Is The BF.7 Covid Variant?
BF.7 is identical to BA.5.2.1.7, a sub-lineage of the notorious Omicron version BA.5. This subvariant of Omicron is the most effective at spreading infections and is thought to be quite contagious. The BF.7 subvariant has a shorter incubation period. It has a larger chance of reinfecting or even infecting people who have had vaccines.
According to Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, a health expert, Omicron has been generating branches that split up into smaller branches ever since it arrived in November 2021. This was when the first incidence of BF.7 illness appeared. BA.2 and BA.5 stood out as being more powerful than the others. The names assigned to downstream descendants of BA.5 are BA.5.1.7 and BF.7.
The extremely contagious Omicron strain, primarily BF.7, which is the major variety circulating in Beijing and causing a greater rise in COVID infections in that country, is affecting Chinese cities. The poor level of immunity, possibly brought on by prior infections, is another explanation for the high level of dissemination in Chinese cities.
Additionally, India recorded 129 new infections over the previous 24 hours, as reported on Wednesday, and there are currently 3,408 active cases. Over the past 24 hours, one death has been noted.