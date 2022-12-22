Covid Variant BF.7: What Is The BF.7 Omicron-Coronavirus Variant?

In India, the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center identified the first BF.7 case in October. There have been three reported cases so far, two from Gujarat and one each from Odisha. It has already been discovered in the US, and the UK, as well as in several European nations, including Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark.

In the COVID review meeting on Wednesday, which was presided over by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, specialists stated that despite there being no general increase in viral burden as of yet, ongoing surveillance is necessary to keep track of both existing and developing strains.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted, "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."