Covid-19: Amid Rising Cases, This Maharashtra District Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory
Covid cases have been on the rise in the recent few months and more so in specific states within the country
Face Masks Made Mandatory In Maharashtra's Satara
The Satara district administration has made face masks obligatory for employees and executives working in government as well as semi-government offices, banks, and colleges after a spike in Covid-19 and influenza cases was recorded in the state of Maharashtra. The directive was passed on Monday by Satara's district collecter.
Satara district collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi also urged the locals to maintain physical distance as well as practise good hygiene habits to avoid contracting the infection. The administration was quoted saying, “The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings.”
Present Covid-19 Situation In Maharashtra
According to the state health department, Maharashtra, on Monday, recorded 248 new Coronavirus cases and one fatality, bringing the total number of cases to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445. Additionally, 562 Covid-19 cases had been recorded by the state on Sunday. A health official, on Monday, reported that Maharashtra currently has 3,532 active cases.
In the past few weeks, there has been an increase in the number of in several regions of the nation. Due to current weather conditions, which are favourable for the transmission of the virus, doctors have requested people to take appropriate precautions and not to disregard any suspected signs of Covid-19.
There has been a substantial increase in the number of Covid cases, with about 3,000 instances being recorded nationwide daily. The national capital has also experienced a sharp rise in cases with nearly 400 infections reported each day. Keeping the scenario of the current Covid crisis in mind, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has urged citizens to exercise extra caution and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 is the predominant variant in India, accounting for 60% of cases.