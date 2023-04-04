Covid-19: Amid Rising Cases, This Maharashtra District Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory

The Satara district administration has made face masks obligatory for employees and executives working in government as well as semi-government offices, banks, and colleges after a spike in Covid-19 and influenza cases was recorded in the state of Maharashtra. The directive was passed on Monday by Satara's district collecter.

Satara district collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi also urged the locals to maintain physical distance as well as practise good hygiene habits to avoid contracting the infection. The administration was quoted saying, “The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings.”