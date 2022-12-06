CLAT Admit Card 2023 On Consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Check How To Download Online
Admit cards for CLAT 2023 will be made available today. Read on to know the details.
The CLAT 2023 admission card will be made available today at 6 p.m. by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Only after submitting their admission preferences to national law universities (NLUs) will candidates be able to download their CLAT 2023 admit card. The Consortium's official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, will host the CLAT 2023 admit card.
On December 18, 2022, the offline version of the CLAT 2023 exam will be administered. A requirement for taking the law entrance exam is the CLAT 2023 admit card. More than 60 legal schools nationwide and 22 national law universities will accept CLAT 2023 scores.
How To Download CLAT Admit Card 2023 Online?
Following are the steps to download CLAT 2023 admit card online:
Step 1: Check the Consortium of NLUs' official webpage at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Step 2: Use your registered cellphone number and password to log into your CLAT account.
Step 3: Then, select Update Preferences.
Step 4: Choose the necessary NLUs and submit them.
Step 5: To save your admit card for the test, select Download Admit Card.
After downloading the admit cards, candidates will find a list of details as mentioned below:
Candidate’s name
Candidate’s date of birth
Candidate’s admit card number
Candidate’s parent’s name
Candidate’s address
CLAT 2023 test time and date
Test center’s name and address
Photo of the candidate
Additionally, candidates are urged to thoroughly review all of these details. The CLAT exam administrators should be contacted right away if there is a mistake or discrepancy on the admit card so that the appropriate corrections can be made. The CLAT admission card 2023 is a required document to take the test.
CLAT 2023 Exam Details
Around 130 cities across the nation will host the law school entrance exam. There will be 120 objective-type questions on the CLAT PG paper and 150 multiple-choice questions on the UG paper. The final answer key for CLAT 2023 will be made available on December 26. The tentative answer key will be made available on December 18 only. By the end of December, the CLAT 2023 score and scorecard will be available.
Important Note:
While choosing NLUs, candidates must specify a minimum of five preferences. The maximum number of preferences that can be fulfilled is infinite. It should be mentioned that while expressing college preferences, candidates will be taken into account for admission to the NLUs they choose. Even if some seats are open in those NLUs and candidates have a better rank than the cut-offs, they will not be chosen for the remaining NLUs.