CLAT Admit Card 2023 On Consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Check How To Download Online

The CLAT 2023 admission card will be made available today at 6 p.m. by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Only after submitting their admission preferences to national law universities (NLUs) will candidates be able to download their CLAT 2023 admit card. The Consortium's official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, will host the CLAT 2023 admit card.

On December 18, 2022, the offline version of the CLAT 2023 exam will be administered. A requirement for taking the law entrance exam is the CLAT 2023 admit card. More than 60 legal schools nationwide and 22 national law universities will accept CLAT 2023 scores.