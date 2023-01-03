Budh Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance

This auspicious day, Budh Pradosh Vrat holds great significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva. Pradosh is the time related to sunset. On Budh Pradosh Vrat day, all deities sought help from Lord Shiva to defeat the demons (Asura). Hindus observe fast and seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Moreover, this year, deities will also seek blessings from Mercury as according to Hindu scriptures, people also worship the planet on which the Trayodashi tithi falls as this Pradosh falls on Wednesday. Many people also worship the Natraj form of Lord Shiva during pooja on this day.

According to Skanda Purana, there are two types of fasts that people observe on the day of Pradosh. The first one is a normal daytime fast whereas the second one is 24 hours long.

Moreover, it is believed that for devotees who observe fast and perform pooja with all dedication, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless them with happiness, longevity, success, and prosperity and fulfil all their desired wishes.

It is also believed that if unmarried females observe fast on this day and offer Shringar to Goddess Parvati, they will be blessed with the desired husband.