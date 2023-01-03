Budh Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance
Budh Pradosh Vrat 2023 is going to be observed on January 4, 2023. Check out tithi and puja vidhi.
Budh Pradosh Vrat 2023 is going to be observed on the 13th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush i.e., January 4, 2023. The Vrat typically falls on Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Budh Pradosh is one of the most important Hindu Vrat and on this day, all Hindus observe fast and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.
In this article, let us find out the best time to perform pooja, observe fast, Pooja Vidhi and the significance of this festival.
Budh Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date and Time
Trayodashi Tithi begins: at 10:01 PM on January 3, 2023
Shubh Pooja Time: 05:37 PM to 08:21 PM on January 4, 2023
Trayodashi Tithi ends at 12:00 AM on January 5, 2023
Budh Pradosh Vrat: Significance
This auspicious day, Budh Pradosh Vrat holds great significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva. Pradosh is the time related to sunset. On Budh Pradosh Vrat day, all deities sought help from Lord Shiva to defeat the demons (Asura). Hindus observe fast and seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Moreover, this year, deities will also seek blessings from Mercury as according to Hindu scriptures, people also worship the planet on which the Trayodashi tithi falls as this Pradosh falls on Wednesday. Many people also worship the Natraj form of Lord Shiva during pooja on this day.
According to Skanda Purana, there are two types of fasts that people observe on the day of Pradosh. The first one is a normal daytime fast whereas the second one is 24 hours long.
Moreover, it is believed that for devotees who observe fast and perform pooja with all dedication, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless them with happiness, longevity, success, and prosperity and fulfil all their desired wishes.
It is also believed that if unmarried females observe fast on this day and offer Shringar to Goddess Parvati, they will be blessed with the desired husband.
Budh Pradosh Vrat 2023: Puja Vidhi
If you’re planning to observe fast and perform pooja on this day to seek blessings, it is important to follow proper pooja vidhi. Have a look:
The devotee needs to get up early in the morning and take a bath in clean water.
Place idols of Shiva Parivar in your temple and light a Diya with desi ghee.
To perform pooja, offer Mogra and rose flowers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and then offer some sweets.
In order to please Lord Mahadeva, devotees must offer Belva Patra and Bhang.
Now recite a Pradosh Vrat Katha, Shiv Chalisa and Lord Shiva aarti.
After performing pooja at home, visit a temple and perform pooja there. Do Abhishekam and chant “Om Namaha Shivaye”.
Devotees must chant Mahamrityunjay Mantra 108 times on this day.
Devotees can open their fast by serving bhog prasad to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees should only eat Satvik meals without garlic and onion.
