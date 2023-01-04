BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023: More Than 11705 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online
BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 is now open for 11705 positions. Read on to know how to apply online for the same.
On December 31, BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 notification for 11705 positions was published on the official website, www.bsnl.co.in. Candidates for the BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 must be between the ages of 20 and 30 and hold a bachelor's degree in engineering or a similar degree from a university or institution recognised by the Central Government or a State Government.
The application process for the BSNL JTO position will shortly begin, and applicants can submit their applications through the official website. However, before applying, candidates are recommended to thoroughly read the BSNL JTO Recruitment Notification 2023 to make sure they are qualified for the position.
GATE scores will be used to fill 50% of the positions and limited internal competitive examination results will be used to fill the remaining 50% of positions. Candidates with a B. Tech will be recruited for JTO positions at BSNL through GATE, while those who have been on probation for at least two years would be hired directly. Candidates with an M.Tech will also be eligible for BSNL JTO Direct Recruitment if they meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the notification.
How To Apply Online For BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023?
The steps to apply online are very simple.
Step 1: Find out if you qualify using the BSNL JTO Notification 2023
Step 2: Visit the website bsnl.co.in by clicking on the Apply Online Link
Step 3: Complete the application
Step 4: Complete the necessary online paperwork
Step 5: Pay the required fee
Step 6: Get the application form printed.
For further, details on the BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 application process, please visit www.bsnl.co.in.
BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Under the BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 program, there are a total of 11705 openings. A thorough notification and the announcement of the BSNL circle vacancy are both forthcoming.
BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023: Application Charges
The General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates who are interested in the BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 must pay a non-refundable registration cost of 1000 (tentative) and the SC/ST/ PwBD candidates must pay a registration fee of 500 (tentative). Only online payment methods are accepted for the BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023.
BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
An open competitive exam or candidates’ GATE score in related disciplines will be evaluated while choosing applicants for the BSNL JTO vacancy 2023.