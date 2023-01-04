BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023: More Than 11705 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online

On December 31, BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 notification for 11705 positions was published on the official website, www.bsnl.co.in. Candidates for the BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 must be between the ages of 20 and 30 and hold a bachelor's degree in engineering or a similar degree from a university or institution recognised by the Central Government or a State Government.

The application process for the BSNL JTO position will shortly begin, and applicants can submit their applications through the official website. However, before applying, candidates are recommended to thoroughly read the BSNL JTO Recruitment Notification 2023 to make sure they are qualified for the position.

GATE scores will be used to fill 50% of the positions and limited internal competitive examination results will be used to fill the remaining 50% of positions. Candidates with a B. Tech will be recruited for JTO positions at BSNL through GATE, while those who have been on probation for at least two years would be hired directly. Candidates with an M.Tech will also be eligible for BSNL JTO Direct Recruitment if they meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the notification.