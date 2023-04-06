Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare, Train Number & Schedule
The new blue and white color train cuts the travel time between Bhopal and New Delhi by an hour
The Vande Bharat Express, formerly known as Train 18 has made train travel across the country way more comfortable for everyone. Four years since the first service of Vande Bharat express began, this low-cost semi-highspeed train now runs on 11 different routes.
Out of the 16 routes, the Vande Bharat express is now operational on 11 lines whereas the remaining 5 routes are yet to be commissioned.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off the 12th Vande Bharat express later this week. The train will be inaugurated from Secunderabad Railway Station at around 11:45 AM on April 08, 2023
Currently, 11 Vande Bharat trains are operational. The latest one, which runs on the Delhi-Bhopal route, was flagged off in 1st week of April by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal.
Let’s take a look at the route, schedule, timings, ticket prices, and halting stations.
Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare and Schedule
This will be Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat express and it will also be the second fastest Vande Bharat express to operate after the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat express.
Train Number: 20171 & 20172
Will run between: Hazrat Nizamuddin & Rani Kamalapati station
Schedule and Timings: This train departs from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 14:40 and reaches Rani Kamalapati at 22.10. During return journey this train departs from Rani Kamalapati at 05:40 while concluding the journey at Hazrat Nizamuddin by 13:10
Fare: Starts at ₹1665 and goes upto ₹3185
Route: Train will halt at Agra Cantonment, Gwalior Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction stations
These indigenously designed trains are equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and provide wide range of facilities like Wifi Content on demand, LCD television, side recliner seats, air conditioning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting their first Vande Bharat train. He said that the train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Bhopal and will usher in many facilities and conveniences for the professionals and youth.