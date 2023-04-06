Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare, Train Number & Schedule

The Vande Bharat Express, formerly known as Train 18 has made train travel across the country way more comfortable for everyone. Four years since the first service of Vande Bharat express began, this low-cost semi-highspeed train now runs on 11 different routes.

Out of the 16 routes, the Vande Bharat express is now operational on 11 lines whereas the remaining 5 routes are yet to be commissioned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off the 12th Vande Bharat express later this week. The train will be inaugurated from Secunderabad Railway Station at around 11:45 AM on April 08, 2023