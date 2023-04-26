Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For A Total Of 12 Days, Check City-Wise Full List Here
Various bank holidays are listed in the upcoming month of May 2023.
Various bank holidays are listed in the upcoming month of May 2023. Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in the month, which includes weekends. Banks across the country will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.
Customers who plan to go to the bank in the month of May 2023 must make note of the bank holidays in May to plan their visit beforehand. One must note that account holders can still use net banking and mobile banking services during these bank holidays.
Here is the list of bank holidays in May 2023.
Bank Holidays In May 2023
May 01: May Day/ Maharashtra Day: Banks across the country will remain closed on the occasion of May Day.
May 05: Buddha Purnima: Banks in all Indian states will remain closed on this bank holiday.
May 09: Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore: Banks in West Bengal and Tripura will remain closed.
May 16: Sikkim State Day: Public and private banks in Sikkim will remain closed on this occasion.
May 22: Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Banks in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan will be closed on this day.
May 24: Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti: Banks in the state of Tripura will be closed.
Apart from the above dates, banks will remain closed on the following weekends: May 7, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 28.