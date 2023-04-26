Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For A Total Of 12 Days, Check City-Wise Full List Here

Various bank holidays are listed in the upcoming month of May 2023. Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in the month, which includes weekends. Banks across the country will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Customers who plan to go to the bank in the month of May 2023 must make note of the bank holidays in May to plan their visit beforehand. One must note that account holders can still use net banking and mobile banking services during these bank holidays.

Here is the list of bank holidays in May 2023.