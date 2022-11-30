Bank Holidays In December 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days Including Weekends, Check Dates

Banks all around the nation will be closed for a total of 14 days in the next month of December, including the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

All bank holidays fall under the category of state-observed holidays, which implies that under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, only specific regions and states will observe them. Last month, 10 days of holidays including Kannada Rajyotsava, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima resulted in bank closures across India. Therefore, to avoid wasting your time and effort, it is crucial to know in advance when banks will be closed.

According to the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, there are three different types of bank holidays: Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.