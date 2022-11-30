Bank Holidays In December 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days Including Weekends, Check Dates
This year, in the month of December, banks will remain closed for 14 days including weekends. Find out which are the dates!
Banks all around the nation will be closed for a total of 14 days in the next month of December, including the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
All bank holidays fall under the category of state-observed holidays, which implies that under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, only specific regions and states will observe them. Last month, 10 days of holidays including Kannada Rajyotsava, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima resulted in bank closures across India. Therefore, to avoid wasting your time and effort, it is crucial to know in advance when banks will be closed.
According to the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, there are three different types of bank holidays: Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
Bank Holiday Dates In December 2022
Except the second Saturday and Sunday, the RBI has designated December 3, 5, 12, 19, 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31 as holidays. In addition to these days, banks will also remain shut on Sundays, December 4, 11, 18, 25, and December 10, which is a second Saturday.
Check out the detailed list below for a better understanding –
Saturday, 3rd December - Feast of St. Francis Xavier. Banks will remain closed in Goa.
Monday, 5th December - Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022. Banks will remain closed in Gujarat.
Monday, 12th December - Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma. Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.
Monday, 19th December - Goa Liberation Day. Banks will stay closed in Goa.
Saturday, 24th December - Christmas Festival. Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.
Monday, 26th December - Christmas/ Losoong/ Namsoong. Banks in Aizawl, Gangtok, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya will be closed.
Thursday, 29th December - Guru Gobind Singh Birthday. All banks in Chandigarh will remain closed.
Friday, 30th December - U Kiang Nangbah. Banks in Meghalaya will be closed.
Saturday, 31st December - New Year’s Eve. Banks in Mizoram will be closed.
The net banking and online services will be available as usual even though there will be 14 bank holidays in December 2022, including second Saturdays and Sundays. Therefore, this holiday calendar will be quite helpful for you if you need to visit your bank office for any critical banking-related tasks next month. Therefore, prepare your visit carefully.