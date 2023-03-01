Bank And Stock Market Holidays In March 2023
Check out the full list of bank and stock market holidays in March 2023.
The Indian stock market and banks will both be closed for a few days in March 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the list of bank holidays for March, while the list of stock market holidays was revealed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). So, if you are here to know the list of days when banks and stock market will be closed in the month of March, you are at the right place.
Bank Holidays In March 2023
The RBI said that there will be 12 holidays, including four Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Further, banks will remain closed on regional holidays depending on what each state's government decides. Following is the full list of 12 bank holidays in the month of March.
List Of 12 Bank Holidays In March 2023
Please note: On all bank holidays, all online, net banking, and ATM services will be available. Moreover, the list of holidays varies for each state, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI's official website includes a complete list of these holidays.
Stock Market Holidays In March 2023
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) also released the schedule of stock market holidays for 2023. In 2023, the equities, equity derivative, and SLB markets as well as the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) markets will all be closed for a total of 15 days. Out of these 15 days, only two holidays will be observed in March, according to the NSE. The list of NSE holidays for the month of March 2023 is as below.
Tuesday, 7 March: Due to Holi, the NSE will be closed for trading in stocks, derivatives, and the SLB section on March 7, 2023.
Thursday, 20 March: The stock market will remain closed on this day on account of Ram Navami.
To know the entire list of stock market holidays in 2023, you can read