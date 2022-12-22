Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy And 16 Indian Pharma Companies Blacklisted By Nepal; Check List
The drug regulating body in Nepal has placed 16 Indian pharmaceutical companies on blacklist. Keep reading to know more details
The World Health Organization (WHO) drug production revealed that 16 Indian pharmaceutical firms, including Divya Pharmacy, which produces Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali goods were not met by Nepal's drug regulatory authorities and hence have been blacklisted.
The local agents in Nepal who have been supplying these medications were urged to promptly recall them by the Department of Drug Administration in a notice released on December 18. The Department has stated in a notice that Nepal cannot import or distribute medications produced by the following companies.
According to department authorities, the pharmaceutical businesses that wanted to sell their medicines to Nepal had their manufacturing facilities inspected before the list of companies that do not adhere to WHO criteria were published.
The Department dispatched a team of drug inspectors to India in April and July to check on the pharmaceutical businesses' manufacturing facilities after they applied to sell their medicines to Nepal.
Here is the list of those 16 Indian Pharma companies blacklisted by Nepal.
1. Divya pharmacy
2. Radiant Parenterals Ltd
3. Alliance Biotech
4. Mercury Laboratories Ltd
5. Zee Laboratories
6. Aglowmed Ltd
7. Captab Biotec
8. Daffodils Pharmaceuticals
9. Unijules Life Science
10. Shree Anand Life Sciences
11. GLS Pharma
12. Concept Pharmaceuticals
13. IPCA laboratories
14. Mackur laboratories
15. Cadila Healthcare Ltd
16. Dial Pharmaceuticals
The Department urged the distributors to recall 500 ml and 5-litre hand sanitisers made by India's Global Healthcare in a different notification it issued on December 19. The department has requested that the organisations in question refrain from using, selling, or dispersing the hand sanitizer.
Four cough syrups made and exported by India's Maiden Pharma, including Promethazine Oral Solution, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup, were previously the subject of a WHO medical product warning. These four cough syrups were responsible for at least 66 child fatalities in The Gambia.