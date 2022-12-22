Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy And 16 Indian Pharma Companies Blacklisted By Nepal; Check List

The World Health Organization (WHO) drug production revealed that 16 Indian pharmaceutical firms, including Divya Pharmacy, which produces Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali goods were not met by Nepal's drug regulatory authorities and hence have been blacklisted.

The local agents in Nepal who have been supplying these medications were urged to promptly recall them by the Department of Drug Administration in a notice released on December 18. The Department has stated in a notice that Nepal cannot import or distribute medications produced by the following companies.

According to department authorities, the pharmaceutical businesses that wanted to sell their medicines to Nepal had their manufacturing facilities inspected before the list of companies that do not adhere to WHO criteria were published.

The Department dispatched a team of drug inspectors to India in April and July to check on the pharmaceutical businesses' manufacturing facilities after they applied to sell their medicines to Nepal.