Anand Mahindra Shares 'Transformational' Video Showing How Empty Spaces Under Flyovers Can Be Utilized
Many Twitter users were impressed by the video shared by Anand Mahindra. Take a look
Industrialist Anand Mahindra who is well-known for sharing motivational and unique content on social media has once again shared a brilliant video. The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video by a user Dhananjay_Tech showing space under flyovers being utilized for sporting activities.
Anand Mahindra called the idea 'Transformational' and suggested that it should be done in all the cities. The video posted by the user was shot in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.
In this video, it has been highlighted how empty space under flyovers can be used smartly for sporting activities and that too free of cost. Sports like cricket, badminton, basketball can be played in this facility.
Take a look at Anand Mahindra's Tweet
Anand Mahindra's tweet has garnered more than 6000 likes and 1000 retweets at the time of publishing. The video has also been viewed more than 80,000 times so far.
Telangana Minister KTR also reacted to the video and went on to say that this idea should be implemented in few places in Hyderabad.
Siddharth Shirole, a member of Legislative Assembly Maharashtra from Shivajinagar Constituency, Pune shared the video and wrote, "Wow !! Such a great idea! Asking my team to check on into the legal provisions & requirements. I'm hopeful we can work together to create such unique spaces, especially under the non-traffic sections of the metro & over-bridges in #Shivajinagar/ #Pune."
