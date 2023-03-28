Anand Mahindra Shares 'Transformational' Video Showing How Empty Spaces Under Flyovers Can Be Utilized

Industrialist Anand Mahindra who is well-known for sharing motivational and unique content on social media has once again shared a brilliant video. The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video by a user Dhananjay_Tech showing space under flyovers being utilized for sporting activities.

Anand Mahindra called the idea 'Transformational' and suggested that it should be done in all the cities. The video posted by the user was shot in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

In this video, it has been highlighted how empty space under flyovers can be used smartly for sporting activities and that too free of cost. Sports like cricket, badminton, basketball can be played in this facility.