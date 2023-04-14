Amazon Blockbuster Value Days Sale: Up To 70% Off On Home And Kitchen Appliances

The Amazon Blockbuster Value Days Sale 2023 has started, giving buyers a terrific opportunity to purchase the best electronics and kitchen and home appliances. The Amazon sale features incredible savings on various items, including electronics, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washing machines, spin mops, microwave ovens, air fryers, wall clocks, mixer grinders, and other home appliances.

The Amazon Blockbuster Sale starts on Friday, April 14, and lasts until the coming Monday, i.e. April 17. SBI Bank credit card holders are entitled to an extra 10% instant discount on selected items, with a cap on savings at ₹1,500.

Let's take a peek at the home and kitchen items that will be available during the Amazon Blockbuster Value Days sale in 2023.