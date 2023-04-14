Amazon Blockbuster Value Days Sale: Up To 70% Off On Home And Kitchen Appliances
Amazon’s Blockbuster Value Days sale begins on Friday, April 14. Find out the best discounts on your home and kitchen appliances.
Amazon Blockbuster Value Days Sale 2023
The Amazon Blockbuster Value Days Sale 2023 has started, giving buyers a terrific opportunity to purchase the best electronics and kitchen and home appliances. The Amazon sale features incredible savings on various items, including electronics, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washing machines, spin mops, microwave ovens, air fryers, wall clocks, mixer grinders, and other home appliances.
The Amazon Blockbuster Sale starts on Friday, April 14, and lasts until the coming Monday, i.e. April 17. SBI Bank credit card holders are entitled to an extra 10% instant discount on selected items, with a cap on savings at ₹1,500.
Let's take a peek at the home and kitchen items that will be available during the Amazon Blockbuster Value Days sale in 2023.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Laptop
Original Price: ₹62,190
Amazon Sale Price: ₹34,900
This laptop performs above and beyond expectations thanks to the Intel Core i3 processor, which is supported by strong memory, storage, and graphics options. Additionally, the convenient numeric keypad helps boost productivity whether you're creating a spreadsheet or working on the family budget.
HP 14s Laptop
Original Price: ₹47,206
Amazon Sale Price: ₹37,490
This compact laptop has a slim, micro-edge bezel design that makes it easier to carry it around. Thanks to its reliable Intel Core i3 processor, the laptop enables you to stream, browse, and perform tasks swiftly.
Fire Boltt Gladiator Smartwatch
Original Price: ₹9,999
Amazon Sale Price: ₹2,499
This smartwatch features a Super Retina and All-Weather Display with a 2.5 mm ultra-narrow casing. Additionally, the Fire Boltt Gladiator smartwatch has a speaker and an in-built microphone that allows you to enjoy the Bluetooth Calling feature.
Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner
Original Price: ₹9,999
Amazon Sale Price: ₹5,799
This vacuum cleaner has an auto shut-off feature that turns the device off automatically to prevent overheating. Additionally, it can clean both wet and dry spills, making it incredibly versatile.
Sony Vlog Camera
Original Price: ₹50,690
Amazon Sale Price: ₹46,990
The camera also allows you to shoot a group selfie and a large-scale picture of the surrounding scenery. With a 20-millimetre, square, ultra-wide-angle lens, the camera can take photographs with amazing depth and perspective both inside and outside of confined spaces.
Pigeon By Stovekraft Special Aluminium Pressure Cooker
Original Price: ₹2,635
Amazon Sale Price: ₹₹1,605
The cooker has a lovely design, an easy grip, and a cool-to-touch handle. Moreover, the cooker's handle has a special lock system that is easy to open. It also has a safety gasket release system and a specially made food-grade rubber gasket with a longer lifespan.
There are many other options available during the Amazon Blockbuster Value Days Sale. Visit the Amazon website to learn more.