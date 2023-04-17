Amarnath Yatra 2023 Dates, How To Register, Fees And More

Both online and offline registration have started and interested parties can register on yatra's official website. A total of 542 bank locations nationwide have been set aside for the registration of the Amarnath pilgrims. According to the officials, these include 99 State Bank of India branches, 90 Jammu and Kashmir bank branches, 37 branches of Yes Bank, and 316 branches of Punjab National Bank.

This year, the pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra will be registered using an Aadhaar-based system, which would involve taking a thumb scan of each pilgrim. According to the regulations, people between the ages of 13 and 70 can sign up for the Amarnath yatra in 2023 with a required health certificate. However, the yatra is not permitted for women who are at least six weeks pregnant.