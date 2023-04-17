Amarnath Yatra 2023 Dates, How To Register, Fees And More
62 days long Shri Amarnath ji Yatra will commence on 1 July 2023 and will culminate on 31 August 2023
On Monday, April 17, registration for the 62-day Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir got underway. According to a statement made on Friday by the government of the Union Territory, the 62-day yatra to the holy shrine will start on July 1 and end on August 31, 2023. Both the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and the Baltal track in the Ganderbal district would launch the Yatra at the same time.
Both online and offline registration have started and interested parties can register on yatra's official website. A total of 542 bank locations nationwide have been set aside for the registration of the Amarnath pilgrims. According to the officials, these include 99 State Bank of India branches, 90 Jammu and Kashmir bank branches, 37 branches of Yes Bank, and 316 branches of Punjab National Bank.
This year, the pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra will be registered using an Aadhaar-based system, which would involve taking a thumb scan of each pilgrim. According to the regulations, people between the ages of 13 and 70 can sign up for the Amarnath yatra in 2023 with a required health certificate. However, the yatra is not permitted for women who are at least six weeks pregnant.
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Steps To Register
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, or SASB at www.jksasb.nic.in.
Step 2: You will then be directed to a new page after selecting Register from the Online Services menu.
Step 3: Click Submit after providing all the necessary information.
Step 4: Check to see if the OTP was received.
Step 5: An SMS will be issued to the applicant after their application has been processed.
Step 6: Download the Yatra permit after paying the application fees.
Note: Another choice for online registration is the SASB mobile application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play store.
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Fees
Advance registration for the Amarnath Yatra would cost ₹120 at selected bank branches. For online registration, there will be a fee of ₹ 220 per yatri. The PNB would charge NRI travellers an enrollment fee of ₹1520 each yatri.
The sacred cave of Amarnath is situated in the Ladar Valley, which is mostly covered by glaciers and snow-capped mountains throughout the year. It is 141 kilometres from the city of Srinagar and is at a height of 12,756 feet above sea level.