Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Why Do People Buy Gold On This Day?
Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated across India on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated across India on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Vaishnava month as per the Hindu calendar. This day is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year, due to which many Indians tend to make investments or purchase gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya.
It is believed that the investments and purchases made on this day will appreciate in value and always remain with you.
But why is Akshaya Tritiya considered the right time to purchase gold? Here are four reasons:
It marks the beginning of Satyug: As per Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya marks the start of Satyug or the golden age. It is believed that Lord Krishna gave Draupadi a patra (leaf) on this day. As a result, an abundance of food appeared in this leaf for the Pandavas, who were then in exile.
Auspicious planetary alignment: Hindus believe that the Sun is at its peak radiance on Akshaya Tritiya. As the sun shines brighter on this day than any other, Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be favourable for forging new partnerships.
Descent of the river Ganga: Hindu mythology suggests that the river Ganga descended from heaven to earth on this day. It is also believed that the goddess Annapurna was also born on Akshaya Tritiya.
Eternal wealth: The term ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never diminishing’. Hence, people purchase gold on this auspicious day, believing it will ensure eternal wealth.
