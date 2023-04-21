Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Why Do People Buy Gold On This Day?

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated across India on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Vaishnava month as per the Hindu calendar. This day is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year, due to which many Indians tend to make investments or purchase gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya.

It is believed that the investments and purchases made on this day will appreciate in value and always remain with you.