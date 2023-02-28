Air India Responds After Sanjeev Kapoor Tweet Lashing Out At Airline Over In-Flight Meal Goes Viral

Despite purchasing engines, hiring people, combining, and strengthening development plans, Tata-owned Air India has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently lashed out on Air India on Twitter over the food served on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

Sanjeev Kapoor tweeted a picture of the dish that had been served, along with a description of its calibre. His tweet drew a variety of responses on the microblogging platform, with some individuals endorsing the chef.

Sanjeev Kapoor wrote on Twitter that he received cold chicken tikka along with watermelon, cucumber, tomato, and sev. With the exception of cabbage and mayo, the sandwich was hardly loaded with any vegetables. He even questioned whether Indians should be offered such food for breakfast.