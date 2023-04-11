Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd Tops Power Utility List In India, See Full List

The Ministry of Power released the 11th edition of its Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities on Monday, April 10. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, also known as Adani Electricity, or AEML, was ranked number 1 on this list.

The Annual Integrated Rating Exercise is a yearly exercise conducted with Power Finance Corporation Limited as the nodal agency. It comprises a list of 71 power distribution utilities, including 45 state discoms, 14 private discoms, and 12 power departments across India.

This list rates discoms based on their overall governance, which includes financial sustainability, performance excellence, and external environment. Adani Electricity topped this list by achieving an overall score of 99.6 out of 100 along with an A+ grade.