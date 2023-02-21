Aadhaar Mitra: UIDAI's New Chatbot Is Here To Respond To Your Queries
UIDAI created its own chatbot named Aadhar Mitra to resolve users’ queries. Read on to know more details about the chatbot.
The viral AI Bot has been making the rounds on the internet since its release. In line with the trend, the Aadhaar Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now established a Chatbot to assist citizens in finding answers to their Aadhaar card-related questions.
The new function, dubbed as Aadhaar Mitra, would give users text-based responses to their inquiries. Moreover, it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. It can be found at www.uidai.gov.in, the official UIDAI website. This chatbot is programmed to react to resident inquiries with the goal of enhancing the resident's experience.
The chatbot has improved functionality like tracking the status of Aadhaar PVC cards, checking Aadhaar update/enrollment status, and providing information on enrolment centres' locations. Residents can also use the bot to register their complaints and follow up on them.
What Kind Of Questions Can Aadhar Mitra Answer?
The Aadhaar Chatbot is skilled in providing information on Aadhaar-related topics, including how to find an Aadhaar centre, check Aadhaar enrollment or update status, check PVC card order status, find an enrolment centre, file a complaint, and schedule an appointment.
The best part is that Aadhaar Mitra is available in both Hindi and English. The Aadhaar Chatbot also offers the option of watching relevant videos and is continuously updated on the newest Aadhaar features and developments. By entering a Pin Code, the chatbot can also help users find a nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Center in their area.
Steps To Use Aadhar Mitra
Users need to follow a few simple steps to use Aadhar Mitra. They are:
Step 1: Visit the www.uidai.gov.in. site
Step 2: Click in the bottom right corner of the box labelled Aadhaar Mitra. The chatbot will introduce itself by saying, “Hello, I'm your Aadhaar Mitra. How may I assist you?”
Step 3: Click on Get Started to ask any query
Step 4: Type your question into the search box and press the Enter key. The solution will be provided in the chatbot's response.