Aadhaar Mitra: UIDAI's New Chatbot Is Here To Respond To Your Queries

The viral AI Bot has been making the rounds on the internet since its release. In line with the trend, the Aadhaar Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now established a Chatbot to assist citizens in finding answers to their Aadhaar card-related questions.

The new function, dubbed as Aadhaar Mitra, would give users text-based responses to their inquiries. Moreover, it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. It can be found at www.uidai.gov.in, the official UIDAI website. This chatbot is programmed to react to resident inquiries with the goal of enhancing the resident's experience.