217 Summer Special Trains Announced By Indian Railways - Check Details Here

Moreover, the announcement also mentions that railway authorities would be deploying crowd-control measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the guidance of RPF staff. The RPF staff would also ensure that all the passengers are orderly managed and that there is no chaos due to overcrowding.



Additional RPF staff has also been assigned to major railway stations in order to enhance the safety of passengers and ensure the regular functioning of the trains. Indian Railways have also set up ‘May I Help You’ booths at various stations in order to assist any passengers who may be facing any issues. The railways would also be providing frequent and on-time announcements about the arrival and departure of the trains. Special instructions have been given by the Zonal Headquarters to ensure the cleanliness of the railway stations including waiting halls, platforms, washrooms, etc.