217 Summer Special Trains Announced By Indian Railways - Check Details Here
Indian Railways approved additional 4010 special trips to ensure comfortable travel for the passengers during summer holidays
In order to provide support to the rush of passengers during the summer season, the Indian Railways has announced that they would be running a total of 4,010 additional trips with 217 special trains during the summer. These special trains would be running across multiple prominent destinations across the country. As per the announcement by the Ministry of Railways on April 10, 2023, these new additional trains would be running on Central Railway (CR), Eastern Railway (ER), Southern Railway (SR), South Central Railway (SCR), Western Railway (WR), North Western Railway (NWR), South Western Railway (SWR), and East Central Railway (ECR) routes.
Summer Special Trains and Trips: Route Wise
On the Central Railways route, 10 new special trains will run for a total of 100 trips. Eastern Railways will have 4 new trains running for 28 trips through the summer. Eastern Central Railway will have 10 trains running for a total of 296 trips. The North Western Railway will have 16 special trains covering 368 trips. South Central Railway will have a total of 48 special trains running for 528 trips. The South Western Railway will have 69 special trains, running 1768 trips. Southern Railway will have 20 special trains covering 76 trips, while Eastern Railway will have four special trains running 28 trips. Lastly, Western Railway will have 40 special trains running, covering 846 trips.
Check the list of zonal railways that will be running these trains.
Moreover, the announcement also mentions that railway authorities would be deploying crowd-control measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the guidance of RPF staff. The RPF staff would also ensure that all the passengers are orderly managed and that there is no chaos due to overcrowding.
Additional RPF staff has also been assigned to major railway stations in order to enhance the safety of passengers and ensure the regular functioning of the trains. Indian Railways have also set up ‘May I Help You’ booths at various stations in order to assist any passengers who may be facing any issues. The railways would also be providing frequent and on-time announcements about the arrival and departure of the trains. Special instructions have been given by the Zonal Headquarters to ensure the cleanliness of the railway stations including waiting halls, platforms, washrooms, etc.