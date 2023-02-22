10 Vande Bharat Express Trains: Timings, Ticket Prices And Schedule

Mumbai - Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route: The newly introduced Mumbai to Shirdi Vande Bharat Express starts from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and ends its journey at Sainagar Shirdi with halts at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road.

Schedule & Timings: The train runs every day, except Tuesdays. It departs at 6.20 am from CSMT and reaches Sainagar Shirdi at 11.40 am, and returns at 5:25 pm from Shirdi while reaching Mumbai at 10:50 pm.

Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000

Mumbai - Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Route: The second newly introduced Vande Bharat train starts from Mumbai(CSMT) and concludes its journey at Solapur Junction with stops in Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi.

Schedule & Timings: The train operates every day except Wednesday. It starts from CSMT at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur Jn by 10:40 pm, and starts from Solapur at 6:05 am and reaches Mumbai by 12:35 pm.

Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000

New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route: This train operates from New Delhi to Varanasi Junction with stops at Kanpur and Allahabad.

Schedule & Timings: The train operates 5 days a week with Monday and Thursday being exceptions. It leaves New Delhi at 6 am and reaches Varanasi by 2 pm while leaving Varanasi at 3 pm and reaching New Delhi at 11 pm.

Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000

New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route: This Vande Bharat train starts from New Delhi station and concludes its journey at SMVD Katra with halts at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.

Schedule & Timings: The train is operational every day except Tuesday. It leaves New Delhi at 6 am and reaches Katra at 2 pm, departs from Katra at 3 pm and reaches New Delhi at 11 pm.

Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000

New Delhi - Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route: The train runs from New Delhi to Amb Anadaura with stops in Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una Himachal.

Schedule & Timings: This train operates every day except Friday. It starts from New Delhi at 5:50 am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11 am, departs from Amb Anadaura at 1 pm and reaches New Delhi at 6:25 pm.

Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000

Gandhinagar - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route: This Vande Bharat train runs between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central station with halts at Ahmedabad, Vadodara Junction, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali.

Schedule & Timings: The train runs every day except Sundays. It leaves from Gandhinagar at 2:05 pm and reaches Mumbai Central at 8:25 pm, departs from Mumbai Central at 6:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar Capital at 12:25 pm.

Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000

Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route: This train operates from Chennai to Mysuru with stops at Katpadi and Bengaluru.

Schedule & Timings: The train operates on all days except Wednesday. It leaves Chennai at 5:50 am and reaches Mysuru Junction by 12:20 pm while returning at 1:05 pm from Mysuru and arriving in Chennai at 7:30 pm. Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000

Nagpur - Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route: This train runs from Nagpur to Bilaspur while making stops at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia.

Schedule & Timings: The train runs 6 days a week, Saturday being an exception. It departs from Nagpur at 2:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 7:35 pm, leaves Bilaspur Junction at 6.45 am and reaches Nagpur Junction at 12.15 pm. Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000

Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route: This train operates between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri with stops in Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, and Barsoi.

Schedule & Timings: The train runs all week except Wednesday. It starts from Howrah Junction at 5:55 am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1:25 pm while returning from New Jalpaiguri by 3:05 pm and reaching Howrah at 10:35 pm.

Ticket Prices: Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000