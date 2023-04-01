10 Off-Beat Hill Stations To Visit In Summer 2023
Check out these 10 hill stations in India for an exhilarating experience.
There is no denying the allure of the mountains. This summer, if you want to take a break to a hill station to escape your mundane routine, there are plenty of lesser known locations that will take you by surprise. These tranquil, off-beat, and unexplored hill stations will make a beautiful addition to your memories. In this article, we will list the top ten off-beat hill stations you can visit in the summer of 2023.
10 Off-Beat Hill Stations
Tawang
The state of Arunachal Pradesh is home to a hill station called Tawang. It has a long history in the Northeast and is revered for its spiritual significance, magnificent scenery, and waterfalls. There are numerous sparkling glacial lakes there, each with water as clean as a crystal.
Chatpal
Chatpal is an off-beat destination in Jammu and Kashmir and falls in the Kashmir Valley's Shangus district. This location, which is tucked away from all the main tourist attractions in Kashmir, is the perfect example of the valley's enduring beauty. With white streams and verdant valleys, it epitomises Kashmir's untainted beauty.
Askot
Askot is a hill station near the Indo-Nepal Border in Uttarakhand's easternmost region. The rare Musk Deer can be seen at Askot's wonderful wildlife sanctuary. You'll be astounded by the thick pines and the trickling streams against the breathtaking Chhiplakot and Panchchuli Range with the Nepal Himalayas in the background.
Bir
The centre of paragliding in India is Bir, a small town in Himachal Pradesh. With beautiful temples, snow-covered mountains, and Tibetan heritage, the area exudes tranquilly. You can also visit the nearby cafes and shops, as well as shop at local retailers.
Lambasingi
Lambasingi, a region well-known for its Dravidian culture, has a breathtaking view of the snow. Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh is how people describe this serene hill station in South India. The village experiences snow all year round. A remote indigenous community resides there as well.
Auli
Auli abounds in natural resources. It offers the most picturesque view of the surroundings, including the hills. Pine, deodar, oak, and other types of trees can be found in great quantity in this hill station. Also, it has an artificial lake that is the highest man-made lake in the entire globe.
Pabbar Valley
Pabbar Valley, a hidden gem of Shimla, is less well-known than the other valleys. It has an abundance of oak and deodar trees. The region also experiences lovely summers and snowy winters.
Yuksom
Yuksom is a small yet charming highland station in Western Sikkim. It provides a close-up, breathtaking view of the Himalayan Mountain. Also, you can taste their native cuisine and discover more about the culture there.
Yercaud
Yercaud is an off-beat and developing hill station in Tamil Nadu. To experience foggy hilltops and luscious green surroundings, this is one of the best escapes.
Binsar
This little town is renowned for its surreal beauty and snow-capped Himalayan peaks. It lies in Uttarakhand and is covered in deodar trees. Binsar is also a trekking paradise and is well-known for its fauna.