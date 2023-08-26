People Filled With Enthusiasm: PM Visits ISRO After Chandrayaan-3 Success
The Prime Minister flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece to pay tribute to the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists.
Hailing ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe, who believe in science and the future, are filled with enthusiasm over India’s achievement.
The Prime Minister who flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, said he could not stop himself from reaching the city first on his return, to pay tribute to the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists.
Before heading for ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network in the city, Modi addressed a gathering outside the HAL Airport.
“Not only Indians, but people across the globe who believe in science, who see the future and are dedicated to humanity, are filled with enthusiasm,” he said.
Modi thanked the citizens of Bengaluru who gathered in huge numbers to see him.
“I see people, including children, getting up so early. These children are the future of India,” the PM said.