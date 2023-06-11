Peak Power Demand Met, Clocks All-Time High Of 223.23 GW On Jun. 9

The supply of electricity touched an all-time high of 223.23 GW on Jun. 9 showing the waning impact of unseasonal rains on consumption, as per government data.

The power ministry had estimated that the peak power demand will easily touch 229 GW during this summer in April. The unseasonal rains affected the demand and brought down temperature during summer, resulting in fewer use of cooling appliances like air conditioners which guzzle electricity, experts said.

Taking proactive measures, the power ministry had asked all imported coal-based power plants, well in advance, to run at full capacity from March 16, 2023 to Jun.15, 2023, to meet any unprecedented rise in demand and consumption of electricity in the country.