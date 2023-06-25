Paytm User Says Difficult To Find Metro Ticket In App, Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Agrees To Fix
The user requests Paytm founder to allow metro tickets to be saved as photos or provide an alternate situation.
Founder of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Saturday responded to a query of a Twitter user who raised a concern of locating it on the app when it is reopened. Sharma took cognisance of it and said he "would change" it.
The user raised a query regarding a Metro ticket on Twitter and tagged Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The tweet read, "When we buy a Metro QR ticket on Paytm, it should allow us to save the ticket to our photos. It's a pain to locate it on the app when we reopen it. (And it doesn’t allow screenshots for security reasons). I thought I was the only one, but seems it's common." {sic}
To which Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, "Agree. Would change."
How To Locate Metro Ticket Details on Paytm?
The journey or trip or ticket details can be found on the booking summary page on the Paytm app. Here's how to locate your ticket on Paytm.
Go to "My Orders"
Choose the relevant booking
Open the booking and check the details
You can also download the ticket using the "Download Ticket" option.
However, the app does not allow you to take a screenshot of the booking but you can download the ticket.
Reasons why screenshot of ticket is not allowed
There are a few reasons why you might not be able to screenshot tickets on your phone.
Security: Some apps disable screenshot capturing on specific screens, such as login or payment screens, to protect sensitive information. This is especially common for apps that sell tickets, as screenshots of tickets can be easily shared and resold.
Fraud prevention: Another reason why you might not be able to screenshot tickets is to prevent fraud. If someone screenshots a ticket and then tries to use it to enter an event, the ticket checker would be able to tell that the ticket is a screenshot and not the original. This helps to prevent people from reselling tickets that they don't actually own.
How to book Metro ticket on Paytm?
Passengers of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Metro can book metro ticket online via Paytm by following these simple steps.
Login to Paytm App
Under 'Recharges', select 'Metro Recharge'
Now select your 'Metro'
Now select 'Metro QR Ticket'
Now choose the destination to travel 'from' and 'to', for the return journey tap on the option next to 'Single Journey'
Select the number of passenger/s
Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.
Check the Paytm app for further details and terms & conditions.