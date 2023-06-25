Paytm User Says Difficult To Find Metro Ticket In App, Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Agrees To Fix

The user raised a query regarding a Metro ticket on Twitter and tagged Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The tweet read, "When we buy a Metro QR ticket on Paytm, it should allow us to save the ticket to our photos. It's a pain to locate it on the app when we reopen it. (And it doesn’t allow screenshots for security reasons). I thought I was the only one, but seems it's common." {sic}

To which Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, "Agree. Would change."