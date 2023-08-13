BQPrimeNationPartition Horrors Remembrance Day: Date, History, Rare Pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Date, History, Rare Pictures

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we remember the brutalities and tragedies of the partition of India in 1947.

13 Aug 2023, 9:03 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A photo during the India-Pakistan partition. Pic/India in Phuentsholing Twitter</p></div>
A photo during the India-Pakistan partition. Pic/India in Phuentsholing Twitter

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on August 14 every year. The day is to remember the brutalities and tragedies that unfolded during the partition of India in 1947. It's a day to reflect on the shared history of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, a period marred by extreme violence, loss, and displacement.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: History

In August 1947, British India was divided into two independent countries, India and Pakistan. This partition led to the creation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India. This led to mass migration of citizens. It is estimated that around 10 to 15 million people were displaced from their homes. Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan (today's Pakistan) migrated to India, while Muslims from India migrated to Pakistan.

Communal riots broke out in various parts of the country, leading to the death of an estimated 200,000 to 2 million people. It remains one of the deadliest communal riots in history. Many people lost their ancestral homes and had to start their lives afresh in an unfamiliar territory. There were stories of families getting divided, with some members staying in India and others moving to Pakistan. Families lost their land, businesses, and wealth overnight.

Refugee camps were set up in Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, and other parts of India to accommodate the inflow of migrants.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves to remind us of this painful chapter in history.

Several Indian states observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remember and pay homage to those who were killed and affected by the violence of the partition. This day of observance helps to keep the memory of the tragic events alive and serves as a reminder of the importance of peace, harmony, and unity.

ALSO READ

Independence Day 2023: Here Are Dos and Don’ts Of Hoisting The Tricolour And Other FAQs

Opinion
Independence Day 2023: Here Are Dos and Don’ts Of Hoisting The Tricolour And Other FAQs
Read More

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a day to remember the pains, sufferings, and sacrifices made by countless individuals during the Partition of India in 1947. The day is essential to understand that this day not only honours the victims of the partition but also aims to ensure that future generations understand the consequences of hatred, prejudice, and division.

ALSO READ

The Real Horror Of Partition Horrors Day

Opinion
The Real Horror Of Partition Horrors Day
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT