Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Date, History, Rare Pictures

In August 1947, British India was divided into two independent countries, India and Pakistan. This partition led to the creation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India. This led to mass migration of citizens. It is estimated that around 10 to 15 million people were displaced from their homes. Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan (today's Pakistan) migrated to India, while Muslims from India migrated to Pakistan.

Communal riots broke out in various parts of the country, leading to the death of an estimated 200,000 to 2 million people. It remains one of the deadliest communal riots in history. Many people lost their ancestral homes and had to start their lives afresh in an unfamiliar territory. There were stories of families getting divided, with some members staying in India and others moving to Pakistan. Families lost their land, businesses, and wealth overnight.

Refugee camps were set up in Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, and other parts of India to accommodate the inflow of migrants.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves to remind us of this painful chapter in history.