Partition 'Gravest Blunder' In Country’s History: Minister Jitendra Singh

He said the now revoked Article 370 of the Constitution kept Jammu and Kashmir underdeveloped for decades and also sowed the seeds of separatism.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office said if only the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed his Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to handle Jammu & Kashmir in the same manner as he was handling other princely states, the history of the Indian subcontinent would have been different and Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) would have been a part of India.