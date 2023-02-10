Parliamentary Panel Red Flags 30% Vacant Posts Of CGHS Doctors, Staff

The committee, while taking note of the steps taken by the ministry to fill up the vacant posts, recommended it to pursue strongly with the recruiting departments or agencies so that the process can be completed expeditiously.

"The ministry should not shrug off its responsibilities by leaving it to the UPSC/SSC or other recruiting agencies to complete the recruitment process. Since providing medical assistance under CGHS is their responsibility, they must constantly follow up with them to ensure that the process is not delayed," the committee said in its report.

The committee is of the view that opening or operating CGHS centres without sufficient doctors has no meaning and causes inconvenience to beneficiaries. It observed that beneficiaries are facing inconvenience at CGHS centres due to poor doctor-beneficiary ratio.

The committee also urged upon the government to prepare a road map for the future, considering that the number of beneficiaries are increasing every year whereas the number of sanctioned strength of doctors remains static.