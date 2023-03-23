Parliamentary Panel Recommends New Law To Define Power, Functions Of CBI

Highlighting withdrawal of general consent for CBI probe by many states, a parliamentary committee has said that an existing law governing the federal probe agency has "many limitations" and there is a need to enact a new legislation to define its status, functions and powers.

The federal probe agency was established in 1963. It is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, enacted to regulate the functioning of the special police establishment set up in 1941 to investigate cases of bribery and corruption involving purchases and supplies during World War II.

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice said that according to the provisions of the DSPE Act, the consent of the state government is a prerequisite for any investigation by the CBI, and as of date, nine states have withdrawn the general consent.

"The Committee feels that the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act has many limitations and therefore recommends that there is a need to enact a new law and define the status, functions, and powers of the CBI and also lay down safeguards to ensure objectivity and impartiality in its functioning," it said.